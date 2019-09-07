Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
20 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Rules won't change until someone crashes

shares
comments
Hamilton: Rules won't change until someone crashes
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 3:38 PM

Lewis Hamilton thinks the changes needed to avoid a repeat of the farce that marred the closing minutes of qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix will only come when there is a crash.

Most drivers who made it through to Q3 failed to set a second laptime when, after deliberately slowing down to try to stay in a train of cars for a slipstream, they ran out of time.

Read Also:

The behaviour of the drivers is under investigation by the FIA, with Nico Hulkenberg the first to be called to see the stewards for having driven off the track at the first chicane in a move that appeared to be to avoid himself running at the front of the pack.

Hamilton, who missed an attempt to try to knock Charles Leclerc off pole position, labelled the situation "dangerous" - just a week on from making a similar remark in Belgium when drivers also deliberately slowed down to better get a slipstream.

The world champion suggested that only an accident would prompt action for change.

Asked if there was a risk of the situation being repeated again, Hamilton said: "I am sure it is going to be continue, as positioning is key.

"If everyone is going out so late it will continue to be an issue in places where you particularly need a tow. It won't be until someone crashes that they will change."

One suggestion Hamilton did have to sort the matter would be introduce a different qualifying format for venues where the tow was so extreme.

"We are all trying to get a gap which continues to be key," he explained. "In some places you want a bigger gap, and some places it is about the tow. These are track specific.

"I always thought they could do something different on different weekends anyway depending on the track but highly unlikely that will happen."

Pole position man Leclerc hopes that F1 would learn lessons from what happened in Italy to try to ensure things improve for the future.

"It is only a few tracks where we have this issue," said the Ferrari driver. "I have no quick fix to try and help this quickly, but maybe we can all think about it to try to understand.

"It has always been like this, and slipstream has always been this way. We just need to analyse a bit more the situation. Today was special and definitely not intentional from our side, as Seb was also capable of having the pole position and we didn't want to sacrifice one car for the pole of the other.

"It was quite tricky. I definitely think that situations like after the second corner should not happen. When two cars are side by side, they cannot go at 20kph. We could not go past and most of the cars behind wanted to pass, but didn't have the opportunity."

Hamilton agreed that F1 should look at ways of making things better, and look beyond handling out penalties to drivers.

"It is the system that needs to shift a little, but I don't think we need to start handing out penalties. We need to look at it and reflect and see what we can do to make it better: make it better for the fans and make it less dangerous.

"Already they made a change today that we had to finish the out lap with a certain delta time but even that is too slow. There are improvements we can make for sure, for safety and for the spectators that watch."

 

Next article
Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation

Previous article

Italian GP qualifying "mess" under investigation

Next article

Honda explains Verstappen's power loss in Q1

Honda explains Verstappen's power loss in Q1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race Starts in
20 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
36 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
11:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
15:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
12:00
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
15:00
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
15:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest videos

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Jenson Button's start in karting 03:16
Formula 1

Jenson Button's start in karting

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains 10:21
Formula 1

How a rule change swung the 2003 F1 title fight - Chain Bear explains

Latest news

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

Italian GP: Starting grid in pictures

"Not happy" Vettel says Ferrari didn't follow its Q3 plan
F1

"Not happy" Vettel says Ferrari didn't follow its Q3 plan

Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres
F1

Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres

Honda explains Verstappen's power loss in Q1
F1

Honda explains Verstappen's power loss in Q1

Hamilton: Rules won't change until someone crashes
F1

Hamilton: Rules won't change until someone crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.