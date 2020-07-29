Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors

shares
comments
Italian GP will take place behind closed doors
By:
Jul 29, 2020, 10:47 AM

The promoters of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza have announced the race will take place behind closed doors with no fans permitted to attend.

After being forced to call off the opening 10 races of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 managed to get the 2020 campaign underway earlier this month in Austria.

All races so far this season have been 'closed events, taking place with no spectators and with limited personnel at the circuits.

F1 bosses have been optimistic about getting fans to races by autumn. Tickets already on sale for September's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, while it is aiming to have tens of thousands of fans on-site for the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao in October.

Motorsport.com understands that F1 was originally targeting the Italian Grand Prix on 6 September as the first race where a limited number of fans would be able to attend.

But Monza has now revealed the race will take place behind closed doors, informing ticket holders of the decision on Wednesday.

"The 2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without spectators," a statement from the circuit reads.

"Tickets already purchased will be refunded for the full value of the face price shown on them."

Read Also:

Ticket holders are set to be informed imminently of the refund process through the channel in which they made their purchase.

It means the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello is now the earliest race where F1 could get fans back in the grandstands, although it would remain a limited number.

However, much of this depends on the plans from the local government in Tuscany and what restrictions are in place in the region at the time.

It may be that only domestic fans are allowed to attend the race, with a similar practice potentially in place for future races in the season.

The Nurburgring remains hopeful of allowing fans to attend the recently-announced Eifel Grand Prix on 11 October, with the opportunity being a key factor in the track's addition to the calendar ahead of Hockenheim.

Thirteen races have been announced on the F1 calendar for 2020, with at least the opening eight events all taking place behind closed doors following Monza's announcement.

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks

Previous article

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"
Moto2 Moto2 / Breaking news

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

Supercars facing post-Townsville dilemma

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota engine "in another dimension", says Yamamoto

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon gets Rennie as new race engineer

Latest news

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
28m

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks

How Red Bull's task to beat Mercedes just got harder Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

How Red Bull's task to beat Mercedes just got harder

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks

1h
2
Moto2

Rossi in disbelief at VR46 riders' post-race "disaster"

3
Formula 1

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors

28m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

2h
5
MotoGP

The tyre trick that helped Yamaha dominate at Jerez

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1 04:14
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Aston Martin in F1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments 04:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP greatest moments

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech? 05:51
Formula 1

Red Bull Can't Decide On Its New Tech?

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner 36:24
Formula 1

#ThinkingForward with Rodi Basso and Nick Turner

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos 03:36
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Hungarian GP best photos

Latest news

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors
Formula 1

Italian GP will take place behind closed doors

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks
Formula 1

Ferrari suggested customer cars during F1 cost cap talks

How Red Bull's task to beat Mercedes just got harder
Formula 1

How Red Bull's task to beat Mercedes just got harder

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development
Formula 1

Mercedes plans to continue with DAS development

Loss of Brazilian GP will hurt country’s racing future
Formula 1

Loss of Brazilian GP will hurt country’s racing future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.