Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

shares
comments
Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
By:

Lewis Hamilton topped second practice for Formula 1's 2020 Italian Grand Prix at Monza ahead of Valtteri Bottas, while Daniel Ricciardo lost third to a track limits violation.

Ricciardo's loss for running too wide at the exit of the Parabolica meant Lando Norris finished third despite missing much of the middle part of the session as McLaren investigated a possible power unit problem, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen.

Under cloudless skies at Monza – where ever more Ferrari banners were being unfurled in the empty main grandstand opposite the team's garage during FP2 – the second 90-minute session got off to a low-key start before Kimi Raikkonen emerged in his Alfa Romeo.

The 2007 world champion, who at one stage in the early running held a wild snap of oversteer as he exited the second, set the initial benchmark at 1m22.959s on the medium rubber, before he was deposed by Alex Albon and then Lance Stroll.

Albon, running the hard tyres at this stage, then retook the top spot with a 1m22.324s, before Gasly improved the fastest time on the mediums.

The AlphaTauri driver then went even quicker to lower the P1 benchmark to a 1m21.578s, as he too then had a moment exiting the second chicane at Turn 5 – dipping his left-hand side wheels through the gravel as he powered away.

After 20 minutes had passed, Verstappen and Hamilton finally appeared, while Bottas spent a further five minutes in the Mercedes garage before he emerged on the hards.

Just before his teammate had come out of the pits, Hamilton took the top spot with a 1m21.085s on the mediums.

Several drivers, including the Ferrari duo, lost slow times for running too wide at the Parabolica, but it was during the mid-session qualifying simulation runs where this proved to be more costly for some of the field.

After a long lull in action just before the halfway stage, the pack headed out and as they made their way slowly around on their out laps on the delicate soft tyres, a big traffic jam occurred on the back straight.

The FIA has warned the teams that the during FP3 and qualifying on Saturday it will use a benchmark time to determine if drivers have toured too slowly ahead of their flying laps – as the governing body seeks to avoid a repeat of such traffic scenarios, which blighted the end of Q3 at the same event in 2019.

After being warned of a "train of 15 cars", Bottas blasted his way around to set a new quickest time at 1m20.454s, but in his wake came Hamilton, who edged his teammate by 0.262s with a 1m20.192s.

In the pack behind, Gasly – who ran off at Turn 1 late on after reporting "something bouncing in the back of the car – a big problem" was one of the last drivers to complete a flying lap on the softs, which left him 0.929s behind Hamilton, but 0.107s ahead of Verstappen, who had slotted into what was then fourth after Ricciardo's best time was deleted.

The Renault driver had completed a 1m20.905s – which would have made him the only driver other than the Mercedes pair to get into the 1m20s – but lost it for running too wide at the exit of the final corner.

This dropped him to P15 in the final order based on his previous best time on the medium tyres, with Albon also pushed back to P14 for the same offence when he had set a 1m21.531s that would have put him 10th.

Norris ran out of sync with the pack after his lengthy stint in the garage, but he slotted into third with a 1m21.089s in the final five minutes of the session after shuffled everyone from Gasly to Albon back one spot.

The McLaren then had his next lap deleted, while Vettel also lost a flying lap for the same Parabolica infraction, but the four-time world champion was able to improve on a subsequent lap during the long run data-gathering period that ended the session, as is traditional.

Carlos Sainz took sixth in the final standings ahead of Daniil Kvyat, Stroll and Charles Leclerc, who took ninth with his teammate Sebastian Vettel 12th after finishing 19th in FP1.

But both Ferrari drivers had off-track moments in the closing stages, with Vettel spinning in front of Ricciardo as he exited the first Lesmo and nearly backing into the barriers at low speed, while Leclerc had a similar moment as the back end of his SF1000 also snapped left as he ran through the same corner a few minutes later.

Leclerc was able to keep his car going forwards, but ran off into the gravel and reported "the car is so hard to drive" over his radio.

Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10 ahead of Esteban Ocon.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 32 1'20.192  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 29 1'20.454 0.262
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 19 1'21.089 0.897
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 25 1'21.121 0.929
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 30 1'21.228 1.036
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 30 1'21.313 1.121
7 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 35 1'21.376 1.184
8 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 32 1'21.389 1.197
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 32 1'21.503 1.311
10 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 31 1'21.594 1.402
11 France Esteban Ocon Renault 32 1'21.697 1.505
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 28 1'21.733 1.541
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 32 1'21.786 1.594
14 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 36 1'21.883 1.691
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 29 1'22.080 1.888
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 32 1'22.088 1.896
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 34 1'22.147 1.955
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas 34 1'22.254 2.062
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 32 1'22.825 2.633
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 34 1'22.927 2.735
View full results
Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Previous article

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Next article

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Alpine rebranding decision down to Renault CEO

Latest news

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

47m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

1h
3
Formula 1

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

4
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

2h
5
Formula 1

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Latest news

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian GP Friday practice results

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton heads FP2 as Mercedes dominates

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice

Latest videos

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Netflix announces new Senna drama series 00:33
Formula 1

Netflix announces new Senna drama series

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Italian GP greatest moments

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief 08:09
Formula 1

Safety Cars, Overtake Buttons & More | 2020 Belgian GP F1 Debrief

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.