Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Next / F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams kicked off the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza on Friday, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track
Listen to this article
AlphaTauri AT03 rear suspension detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear corner of the AlphaTauri AT03, note the small winglets mounted on the inner surface of the brake duct fence which are used to help divert the airflow to its intended target.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari made changes to the F1-75 during FP1, as it conducted back-to-back floor tests with the specifications from before and after the French Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The mechanics work on the bib and plank of the Ferrari F1-75 as the changes are made between the two specifications.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, the team has a low downforce rear wing at their disposal which features a much flatter design than the usual configuration.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has trimmed some of the front wing upper flap’s leading edge as it looks to balance the downforce level of the car, front-to-rear, to match the changes made on the rear wing.

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin AMR22 fitted with a kiel probe rake between the front wheel assembly and sidepods as the team looks to gather data that will either corroborate the performance seen with simulation tools or help them with correlation.

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the AMR22 showing the team had fitted the kiel probe rakes to both sides of the car.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll’s AMR22 was fitted with the extreme low downforce rear wing package that was briefly tested at Spa.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren daubed its low downforce rear wing in green flow-viz paint during FP1 to get visual confirmation that the wing is performing as anticipated.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The sparks fly as the W13’s floor meets with the track surface as the car compresses. Also note the rear wing has an upper flap that’s been trimmed back on the trailing edge and then a Gurney flap has been applied to it.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It’s a similar story for Aston Martin as the forces are imparted on the AMR22 as it makes its way around the Temple of Speed. Flo-viz can also be seen on the rear wing, as it looks for confirmation that its aerodynamic design endeavors have worked.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin AMR22’s low downforce rear wing from behind with flow-viz painted on the upper elements and endplates.

Ferrari F1-75 diffuser with flow-vis paint

Ferrari F1-75 diffuser with flow-vis paint

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

More flow-viz paint, this time on the diffuser and new, single element beam wing, mounted on the Ferrari F1-75.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing fitted to Sergio Perez’s RB18 during Free Practice on Friday had a large cutout in the trailing edge of the upper flap as the team looked at options ahead of the competitive sessions.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri has employed a single-element beam wing in combination with the lower downforce rear wing.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, with aero paint applied

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, with aero paint applied

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear shot of the McLaren MCL36 with flow-viz on the rear wing elements, endplate and beam wings.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear shot of the Mercedes W13’s rear wing showing how much of the upper flap’s trailing edge has been trimmed.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Williams has painted flow-viz on its low downforce rear wing to establish if it’s performing as anticipated. You’ll note, as others have, the team has opted to trim the upper flap’s trailing edge and add a Gurney for balance.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo are utilising a similar rear wing configuration as it did at Spa, with an abbreviated wingtip transition. However, what does differ is that the trailing edge of the upper flap has been trimmed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A great top-down overview of the Ferrari F1-75 complete with flow-viz on the low downforce rear wing.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
Previous article

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success
Next article

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday

F1 results: Carlos Sainz fastest in Italian GP practice on Friday
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: F1 technical images direct from Monza pitlane

The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change
Formula 1

The group mirror test that hinted at 2023 F1 rule change

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch GP: F1 technical images direct from the pitlane

Latest news

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA confirms Italian GP F1 starting grid, Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured" as Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell feels he "doesn’t deserve" P2 on Italian GP grid

Mercedes driver George Russell says "we don't deserve to be starting P2" for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix after a "frustrating" qualifying.

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Max Verstappen believes Red Bull's set-up compromises for the Italian Grand Prix leave him with a "good chance" of overcoming a grid penalty to beat polesitter Charles Leclerc for victory.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
23 h
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.