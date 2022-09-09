Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pits and on track

Listen to this article

AlphaTauri AT03 rear suspension detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At the rear corner of the AlphaTauri AT03, note the small winglets mounted on the inner surface of the brake duct fence which are used to help divert the airflow to its intended target.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari made changes to the F1-75 during FP1, as it conducted back-to-back floor tests with the specifications from before and after the French Grand Prix.

Ferrari F1-75 technical detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The mechanics work on the bib and plank of the Ferrari F1-75 as the changes are made between the two specifications.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, the team has a low downforce rear wing at their disposal which features a much flatter design than the usual configuration.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has trimmed some of the front wing upper flap’s leading edge as it looks to balance the downforce level of the car, front-to-rear, to match the changes made on the rear wing.

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin AMR22 fitted with a kiel probe rake between the front wheel assembly and sidepods as the team looks to gather data that will either corroborate the performance seen with simulation tools or help them with correlation.

Nyck de Vries, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the AMR22 showing the team had fitted the kiel probe rakes to both sides of the car.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Lance Stroll’s AMR22 was fitted with the extreme low downforce rear wing package that was briefly tested at Spa.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

McLaren daubed its low downforce rear wing in green flow-viz paint during FP1 to get visual confirmation that the wing is performing as anticipated.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The sparks fly as the W13’s floor meets with the track surface as the car compresses. Also note the rear wing has an upper flap that’s been trimmed back on the trailing edge and then a Gurney flap has been applied to it.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It’s a similar story for Aston Martin as the forces are imparted on the AMR22 as it makes its way around the Temple of Speed. Flo-viz can also be seen on the rear wing, as it looks for confirmation that its aerodynamic design endeavors have worked.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin AMR22’s low downforce rear wing from behind with flow-viz painted on the upper elements and endplates.

Ferrari F1-75 diffuser with flow-vis paint Photo by: Giorgio Piola

More flow-viz paint, this time on the diffuser and new, single element beam wing, mounted on the Ferrari F1-75.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing fitted to Sergio Perez’s RB18 during Free Practice on Friday had a large cutout in the trailing edge of the upper flap as the team looked at options ahead of the competitive sessions.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri has employed a single-element beam wing in combination with the lower downforce rear wing.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, with aero paint applied Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear shot of the McLaren MCL36 with flow-viz on the rear wing elements, endplate and beam wings.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear shot of the Mercedes W13’s rear wing showing how much of the upper flap’s trailing edge has been trimmed.

Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Williams has painted flow-viz on its low downforce rear wing to establish if it’s performing as anticipated. You’ll note, as others have, the team has opted to trim the upper flap’s trailing edge and add a Gurney for balance.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo are utilising a similar rear wing configuration as it did at Spa, with an abbreviated wingtip transition. However, what does differ is that the trailing edge of the upper flap has been trimmed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A great top-down overview of the Ferrari F1-75 complete with flow-viz on the low downforce rear wing.