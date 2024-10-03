Ben Sulayem claims British media bias "convicted me"

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claims that he has not been treated fairly by the British media during his tenure.

Ben Sulayem's comments regarding the media in the UK comes in the wake of Adrian Newey's appearance on the High Performance podcast, in which he talked about his reasons for leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin.

The designer remarked that both Max Verstappen and ex-Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel have been unfairly treated by the British media, stating "there's this sort of demonisation, both of them suffered at times, which is very unfair".

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Ben Sulayem agreed with Newey's remarks and offered his own opinion on the role the media play in motorsport.

"I respect Max [Verstappen] because I'm a driver. I was a champion and I respect winners and champions," he said.

"I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let's talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God's sake, they convicted me.

“They didn't accuse me [of anything], but they keep on [going]. And do I care? No. Why? Because what are they after? They are after selling and getting more coverage for them[selves]. Of course, yes.

"But they have no power over me and over the FIA.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, speaks to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"With due respect to the British media or any other media, they don't have a vote. We are an independent, democratic federation. It's the world of membership that elected me. The power is with the General Assembly, not with them.

"And you know what? Can we just stop this nonsense and go back to business and do what is better for the sport? If you can? I'm asking. If they [the media] don’t want to do that, it’s up to them.

"But life goes on. You know what they did to me? They made me stronger. I'm more careful now and more wise.

"And I have the support [of the member clubs]. And if and when the members decide that it’s time to change me as president, it's their call.

"At the end of the day, who put me there? It's the General Assembly, it's the members. I'm very, very clear with this. And if they don't like it, it's up to them."

"But I don't go back to anyone, I don't answer very much of you [members of the media] and I don't retaliate. Why? Because I don't have the time. I'm so busy answering what the members want and what motorsport wants."

Happy to have a presidential race

Ben Sulayem, who hopes to be re-elected as FIA president next year, is convinced that the federation is in a better state now than at the end of 2021, when he assumed office.

"Honestly, 100%," Ben Sulayem said. “And there are so many parts [to that]. Internally, now they are efficient. Things move faster when it comes to delivery.

"And we went back to our mission, which is to listen to the members. If you remove the members, there is no FIA. Very simple.

"The FIA is in a better shape, the FIA is healthier. And the [F1] teams also need a strong and healthy FIA because nobody wants to spend [money] in a championship that is not governed."

Discussing his goals for the remainder of his first term as FIA president, he said: "For this year, just to finish and deliver my manifesto. And we are on the right track.

"We brought back the FIA in the plus. And that's not by redundancy and removing people, but by generating more income and others being fair with us, and by repositioning and reforming the FIA and going back to our mission.

"And one other thing; if there's anyone who wants to have a [presidential] race with me, [I would be] more than happy.

"We talked about democracy. It's democracy all the time, not part of the time. So I'm more than happy [to take it up against somebody else]."