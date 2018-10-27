Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Mexican GP / Breaking news

F1's hypersofts like "driving in the wet"

shares
comments
F1's hypersofts like
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
41m ago

The degradation of Formula 1’s hypersoft tyres has been likened to driving in the wet after drivers struggled with the softest-compound Pirellis in Mexican Grand Prix practice.

F1's tyre supplier has brought its new-for-2018 hypersofts to Mexico City, where high track temperatures and the low-grip surface combined for a tricky opening day of practice on Friday.

The trouble of the hypersofts contributed to a jumbled order, with Red Bull leading Renault as Mercedes and Ferrari both struggled.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was one of the biggest losers of the mixed-up timesheets, having ended the day slowest.

"The tyres were very difficult," he said. "I didn’t get a lap on my hypersofts until the last lap of the run which by that time I couldn’t go faster any more.

"We are not last but we are certainly not as competitive as we want to be. On low-fuel it’s one story but on high-fuel it’s a completely different story.

"You’re just driving around, trying to stay on the road. You’re not racing, you’re trying to get around the lap rather than trying to go fast because you don’t have any grip.

"You might as well be driving in the dry on wet tyres. I don’t know why it’s so bad on this track but it’s certainly a big problem."

Magnussen’s Haas teammate Romain Grosjean managed the 12th fastest time but concurred with the Dane’s assessment.

Grosjean joked: "I think it was raining at one point!

"It was very, very difficult. Over one qualy lap it is always a decent tyre, but whenever you want to do a long run, you do three laps, and then it is like driving in the wet."

Drivers up and down the order struggled to either get the most out of the hypersofts over one lap or manage them on a multi-lap run.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel thinks getting the tyres switched on, without burning them up on a hot lap, could be worth up to a half a second.

"That will be the main job to get right tomorrow because you have one lap in qualy," he said of the tyres.

"With the hypersoft it should be a bit easier but still it's quite tricky to keep a clean balance from the beginning to the end of the lap."

Pierre Gasly said the degradation made his Toro Rosso feel "more like a rally car than an F1 car".

He added: "Looking at the pace on my first lap I’m not even sure it lasted more than the first two sectors!

"Honestly it’s difficult to say because even on the first lap you’re six seconds off [one-lap pace] and then after three laps you manage to lap in the same second, then after that it’s one second per lap.

"You lose the rear, you lose the front. It doesn’t feel like a Formula 1 car after a couple of laps."

Next Formula 1 article
Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems

Previous article

Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems

Next article

Mexican GP: Friday's press conference

Mexican GP: Friday's press conference
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Mexican GP
Sub-event Friday practice 2
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen , Pierre Gasly
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Toro Rosso Shop Now , Haas F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1's hypersofts like "driving in the wet" Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's hypersofts like "driving in the wet"

41m ago
Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems

Australian MotoGP: Marquez takes dominant pole Article
MotoGP

Australian MotoGP: Marquez takes dominant pole

Latest videos
Emerson Fittipaldi drives his vintage McLaren in Miami 02:46
Formula 1

Emerson Fittipaldi drives his vintage McLaren in Miami

23h ago
Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken drives at the F1 Miami Festival 01:33
Formula 1

Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken drives at the F1 Miami Festival

23h ago

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now
Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Mexican GP: Friday's press conference
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Friday's press conference

F1's hypersofts like
Formula 1

F1's hypersofts like "driving in the wet"

Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems
Formula 1

Toro Rosso expected many more Honda problems

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.