Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC Next / How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy
Formula 1 News

How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake with Mercedes' W13 design

Mercedes' Formula 1 technical director Mike Elliott has explained how a single data point in the initial design simulations of the W13 car led to the team's disappointing 2022 campaign.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
How one wrong simulation answer triggered key mistake with Mercedes' W13 design
Listen to this article

The W13 came to be most closely associated with the porpoising problem that impacted every F1 team to some extent during the first season of the championship returning to running ground-effects designs.

Although Mercedes was able to address the specific aerodynamic porpoising issue, it then spent the next phase of the campaign working to fix a ride problem the porpoising had been masking before finally making the W13 quicker and into a race winner at the season's end.

Key to that successful turnaround was a major upgrade Mercedes added at the US Grand Prix, where team boss Toto Wolff revealed it had traced the W13's conceptual flaws back to "one single decision" taken during its design processes as part of the large overhaul of its procedures enacted when it realised how bad things were in terms of performance against its rivals.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Elliott discussed the impact of that decision, while remaining tight-lipped about its precise nature because "we'd be explaining what it is we're trying to do over the winter and where we're trying to go" with the W14 car Mercedes will enter in 2023.

"[But] what we targeted in the car, interestingly enough, we had right when we started," Elliott added.

"And [then] we had a result in simulation that caused us to choose a slightly different direction.

"It's easy to go back and say, 'why did that happen?'. But I think in all these things, it's always easy to go back in hindsight and go back and look and go, 'if we hadn't done that step there, we would've been in a very different position.'

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Erik Junius

"But I think to have seen that [data anomaly] at the time would've been very hard.

"I'm going to explain it in a completely tangential way: if you scuba dive, there's something called an incident pit. And so, if you teach scuba diving you teach people the incident pit.

"And the reason we teach that is that what happens when you look at accidents that happen in scuba diving, it's never the first thing that went wrong, it's because people didn't abort at the first thing that went wrong and [then] a whole load of other things then went wrong that meant they were in a lot of trouble.

"When you at going back to the decision we made, it's pretty similar. Which is the first thing that we did was very difficult to spot.

"It was then a cascade of things that came afterwards that meant we ended up where we ended up.

"And so, when you know where you ended up at in the end, it's very easy to look back and see where we took the wrong step."

It has been suggested that the single simulation flaw error led to Mercedes pressing ahead with its 'zero-pod' sidepod approach which meant a large rear floor area that flexed under peak downforce load and triggered extreme porpoising on the W13 during the early part of 2022 – even at lower speeds than on rival cars.

Elliott suggested that the pivotal design flaw left Mercedes with performance potential it could not unlock in the W13, with the Silver Arrows squad's new car being worked on to ensure this does not remain the case heading into 2023.

"We ended up in a position where we started the year front of the midfield, occasionally slightly worse than that," Elliott said of Mercedes' 2022 campaign.

"And we ended the season, I'd like to think, with the second-quickest car.

"So, the decision we baked in wasn't one that was massive. We're talking about something that if we'd have got it right, maybe we would have been three or four tenths quicker.

"It's really hard to know because you can't play the cards again from that point forwards.

"And it'd be arrogant to think that if we hadn't made that one mistake, we'd have a car that was winning the world championship – because I think that's not the right way of looking at it.

"More to the point is to look and say, 'we know we made a mistake and we know that there's performance to unlock by changing it'.

"Some of the upgrades we've brought towards the end of the season have been up there to confirm that and we need to do the rest of it over the winter and let's see where we get too."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC
Previous article

Abiteboul plays down Hyundai F1 talk, says priority is WRC
Next article

How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy

How F1's new rules era has impacted front wing philosophy
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles
Formula 1

Russell’s Mercedes adaption helped by his Williams F1 battles

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime
Formula 1

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast
Formula 1

Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast

Latest news

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening practice at Daytona Roar
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Acura beats Porsche in opening practice at Daytona Roar

Colin Braun set the pace for Acura in the opening official practice session of the reborn GTP era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo announces launch date for 2023 F1 car

Alfa Romeo has become the latest team to announce its launch plans, with its new Formula 1 car to be unveiled on February 7.

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass
WRC WRC

WRC Monte Carlo: Ogier in command after masterclass

Sebastien Ogier has opened up a healthy lead over World Rally champion Kalle Rovanpera following a dominant display on Friday at the World Rally Championship curtain raiser in Monte Carlo.

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

'Evolution' of RFK Racing well underway under Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s addition as both driver and part owner at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing last season was transformative for the organization, evident in everything from facility upgrades to performance on the track.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
5 h
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.