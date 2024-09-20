All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Singapore GP

How Ferrari's new front wing will open up crucial set-up avenues

Ferrari has elected for the unusual move of bringing a new front wing to the Singapore street circuit

Matt Somerfield Jonathan Noble
Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail

Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Giorgio Piola is the preeminent Formula 1 technical journalist. View our full selection of Giorgio's technical illustrative content

Ferrari has arrived in Singapore with a revised front wing arrangement that it hopes will help unlock extra performance from its SF-24.

The Italian outfit has been much more competitive over the last few races thanks to the introduction of a new floor at the Italian Grand Prix, and it is hoped the minor tweak this weekend will give it more set-up options to optimise car balance.

While introducing an aero upgrade like a new front wing is not usual for street venues, Ferrari’s senior performance engineer Jock Clear has explained why his squad has gone for it.

“Singapore is not the obvious circuit where you would bring an aero upgrade,” he said. “It’s a very draggy, high-downforce circuit, so [the wing] is not specific for this circuit, but basically, it’s just moving the energy a little further inboard.

“If you look at it closely, you’ll see that the inboard is a bit more aggressive and the outboard a bit less aggressive, so we’ve moved that dynamic a little bit. This allows us to crank on a bit more [downforce].

Read Also:

“Here you’re probably going to want to have maximum rear downforce and you’re going to want to get a balance. Balance is everything around here and we’ve been a little bit backed into a corner at some of the high-downforce circuits before, because we’re running out of front power.

“So, it’s just a little more powerful at the top end, slightly more efficient, but it really is that it’s a bit more powerful. That gives us a bit more scope.”

The new front wing is an evolution of its predecessor, with many of the design features retained, albeit more deliberate in their approach.

In terms of the actual design changes to the wing, aside from the obvious flap geometry changes, the design of the spoon-shaped transition from the centre of the mainplane has been altered. This will, in turn, provide a different aerodynamic reaction from the nose assembly.

Ferrari SF-24 new front wing detail

Ferrari SF-24 new front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-24 old front wing detail

Ferrari SF-24 old front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, the outboard section of the flaps has been redesigned where they meet with the endplate. This is in order to enhance the outwash effect being generated and alter the wake generated by the wheel and tyre assembly behind.

The new flap tips are much more roundly curved (left image, above) and the supporting metal work that had previously been employed has been cast aside, which will alter their dynamic behaviour as a consequence.

Ferrari will also undoubtedly benefit from a wing designed with a greater ability to exploit aero elasticity, given the FIA’s clearance of solutions fielded by its rivals in recent races.

The ability to relax the flaps under load, for example, will allow the team to set up the car with more downforce, knowing it won’t be penalized by the drag that would ordinarily occur. It’s a win-win that should not only contribute to improving the car's balance, but also help with tyre degradation over a stint too.

All of these alterations should help to tie in with the aforementioned floor updates introduced at Monza.This will help further widen its operating window and result in a more benign aerodynamic platform and more predictable handling characteristics.

Ferrari SF-24 floor

Ferrari SF-24 floor

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-24 new floor, Italian GP

Ferrari SF-24 new floor, Italian GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The new floor has undergone an extensive reimagining of all the surfaces involved, with the floor fences reconfigured, the underfloor tunnel expansion revised, the floor edge and edge wing reprofiled and a new boat tail section in the transition to the diffuser.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen: Red Bull needs "small miracle" to win in Singapore
Next article F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc leads FP1 by 0.076s from Norris

Top Comments

Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
Did McLaren's 'mini-DRS' rear wing trick help Piastri keep Leclerc at bay in Baku?

Did McLaren's 'mini-DRS' rear wing trick help Piastri keep Leclerc at bay in Baku?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Did McLaren's 'mini-DRS' rear wing trick help Piastri keep Leclerc at bay in Baku?
Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems

Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems

Formula 1
Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter

Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter
Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing

Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Leclerc: Ferrari caught out by McLaren's top speed with "controversial" rear wing
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking

Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez thinks double Misano win will be a long shot despite gaps shrinking
Verstappen faces fresh struggles as "nothing is working" on his F1 car

Verstappen faces fresh struggles as "nothing is working" on his F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen faces fresh struggles as "nothing is working" on his F1 car
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton

WRC WRC
Inside the WRC’s search for its next Michele Mouton
Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton: Mercedes "a little bit lost" with Singapore F1 set-up

Prime

Discover prime content
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global