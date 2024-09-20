All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Singapore GP

F1 Singapore GP: Leclerc leads FP1 by 0.076s from Norris

Ferrari driver Leclerc goes quickest as Singapore GP weekend kicks off

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Charles Leclerc headlined the first Formula 1 practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, beating Lando Norris by a 0.076-second margin.

Norris spent the early laps turning the pace up on the medium tyres, setting a 1m33.903s and following that up with a 1m33.199s, a time that went largely untouched for the next five minutes.

The Ferraris were circulating on the hard tyre amid their early laps, which Leclerc took to a 1m32.702s to displace Norris from the top of the times.

Norris then responded on the soft compound and set a 1m32.165s as a benchmark for the performance runs, a time nobody was able to beat on their opening runs, although Carlos Sainz got within one-thousandth of the Briton's lap on his first attempt with the softest compound.

On a second run with the same set of tyres, Norris subsequently beat his own time with a 1m31.839s to raise the bar even further. The Ferraris again got close, Leclerc just 0.037s shy, and Sainz a tenth outside of the McLaren driver's effort.

Leclerc took what amounted to a third attempt on his soft tyres and found almost eight hundredths of a second over Norris to go fastest, a time that remained unbeaten as the drivers switched to the harder suite of tyres for the final stages of the session.

As FP1 was held in daylight conditions, it offered largely unrepresentative conditions in comparison to those expected for the night-time qualifying and race.

The early laps were characterised by runs on the hard and medium tyre, as the circuit was notably dusty throughout the opening phase of the session.

With Norris sandwiched between them, Ferrari had got both cars into the top three as Sainz was third-fastest - over a tenth-and-a-half over championship leader Max Verstappen.

Yuki Tsunoda took his denim-liveried RB to fifth fastest, exactly 0.5s off the pace, as Oscar Piastri's session was marginally delayed by a fix to his rear-left upright after McLaren detected an issue.

The Australian also survived a brush with the wall at the rear right, causing little but minor cosmetic damage to his wheel cover.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh fastest over Alex Albon, while Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 - the Frenchman just 0.003s faster than Franco Colapinto.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, in the Paddock
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, James Hinchcliffe, former Indycar driver and F1TV analyst
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team
Fan atmosphere in the fan zone
Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing, in the Paddock
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
McLaren fans show their support in the fan zone
Fan atmosphere in the Fan Zone
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, are interviewed by Ariana Bravo, F1 Digital presenter, on stage in the fan zone
McLaren fans show their support in the fan zone
Fan atmosphere in the Fan Zone
Fan atmosphere in the fan zone
Fan atmosphere in the fan zone
McLaren MCL38 diffuser
Ferrari SF-24 front wing
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, puts on his helmet
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing, with a teammate
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, in the garage
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, Scuderia Ferrari, Felipe Massa in the Paddock
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, speaks with Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Fans in the grandstands watch the on track action
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, in the cockpit
Ferrari SF-24 front wing detail
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the cockpit
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, in the garage
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, exits the pit lane
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
The car of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, gets cooled down in the garage
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, talks to the media in the media pen
Felipe Massa and Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, Scuderia Ferrari, in the Paddock
Peter Crolla, Trackside Operations Manager, Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, on the pit wall
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
109
Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.763   26
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.839 0.076 25
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'31.952 0.189 27
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.097 0.334 22
Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'32.263 0.500 26
Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.369 0.606 25
Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'32.375 0.612 21
Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'32.451 0.688 25
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'32.610 0.847 26
10  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.615 0.852 27
11  Franco Colapinto Williams/Mercedes 1'32.618 0.855 25
12  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.679 0.916 24
13  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.694 0.931 27
14  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.767 1.004 22
15  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'32.778 1.015 21
16  George Russell Mercedes 1'33.334 1.571 25
17  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'33.377 1.614 21
18  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'33.485 1.722 25
19  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'33.585 1.822 24
20  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'33.797 2.034 24

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Ferrari's new front wing will open up crucial set-up avenues
Next article Verstappen ordered to do public service work for swearing in press conference

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Latest news

How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Verstappen’s press conference protest against swearing penalty played out
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen stages press conference protest against FIA swearing penalty
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Martin: Dash message distraction led to Misano sprint-losing error

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global