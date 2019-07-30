Promoted: How Bottas prepares to fight back

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas has achieved his best ever start to a Formula 1 season, taking several poles and a couple of wins from his World Champion teammate and laying down some blisteringly quick laps.

Frequently in the world of Formula 1 we hear about the ‘drive to succeed’, the ‘focus on and off the track’ which is keeping Mercedes at the top of the Championship points tally yet again – but Bottas has taken his willingness to challenge himself one step further.

This August, instead of enjoying a relaxing summer break, Bottas will yet again take part in the Valtteri Bottas Duathlon. An exhilarating challenge across the beautiful Finnish countryside, competitors will mountain bike 20km, sandwiched between an opening 5k and closing 3k cross-country run. On August 18, 2019, Bottas will be on the start line aiming to beat last year’s 10th place finish.

“I love sports.” Bottas told us, when we caught up with him before the Silverstone GP. “I really want to encourage people to move, and to lead a healthy lifestyle, so the idea for a duathlon came a quite a few years ago. One of the main ideas of the whole event is to get families to move together, to go outside and enjoy nature and do something together – kind of as a team. I thought: what would be better that doing a bit of sport, and having a race, during the summer break?”

We caught up with Valtteri in his home-from-home, Monaco, to talk about training, life as a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver, and how his Bose Headphones 700 and SoundSport Free headphones help him keep his focus during the summer break.

