R
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Special feature

Promoted: How Bottas prepares to fight back

shares
Jul 30, 2019, 12:00 PM

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas tells Stuart Codling about his plans for the summer break.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas has achieved his best ever start to a Formula 1 season, taking several poles and a couple of wins from his World Champion teammate and laying down some blisteringly quick laps.

Frequently in the world of Formula 1 we hear about the ‘drive to succeed’, the ‘focus on and off the track’ which is keeping Mercedes at the top of the Championship points tally yet again – but Bottas has taken his willingness to challenge himself one step further.

This August, instead of enjoying a relaxing summer break, Bottas will yet again take part in the Valtteri Bottas Duathlon. An exhilarating challenge across the beautiful Finnish countryside, competitors will mountain bike 20km, sandwiched between an opening 5k and closing 3k cross-country run. On August 18, 2019, Bottas will be on the start line aiming to beat last year’s 10th place finish.

“I love sports.” Bottas told us, when we caught up with him before the Silverstone GP. “I really want to encourage people to move, and to lead a healthy lifestyle, so the idea for a duathlon came a quite a few years ago. One of the main ideas of the whole event is to get families to move together, to go outside and enjoy nature and do something together – kind of as a team. I thought: what would be better that doing a bit of sport, and having a race, during the summer break?”

We caught up with Valtteri in his home-from-home, Monaco, to talk about training, life as a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver, and how his Bose Headphones 700 and SoundSport Free headphones help him keep his focus during the summer break.

Slider
List

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
1/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
2/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
3/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
4/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
5/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
6/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
7/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
8/9

Photo by: Bose

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1
9/9

Photo by: Bose

To discover more about Bose, please visit the website.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

