Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner "totally relaxed" about Verstappen's future

shares
comments
Horner "totally relaxed" about Verstappen's future
By:
Jul 31, 2019, 1:23 PM

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says he is now "totally relaxed " about Max Verstappen's future with the outfit, despite worries earlier in the year about losing the Dutchman.

While Verstappen's current contract runs until the end of 2020, there are performance clauses that could allow him to leave earlier if certain targets are not reached.

The exact details of those performance marks have not been revealed, but it is likely that it relates to Verstappen being in a set position in the drivers' championship by the summer break.

Should that requirement be for third place, then Verstappen is currently in it and 21 points clear of Sebastian Vettel – meaning only a freak set of circumstances would prevent him from being in that slot after this weekend's race in Hungary.

But even if Verstappen may still have a theoretical way out, Horner says that, with the Dutchman taking his second win in Germany last weekend he has no worries about 2020.

That is a much more confident stance than the outfit had prior to Verstappen's win in Austria, when Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confessed to being 'worried' that the youngster would leave.

Read Also:

"I think the thing is I'm totally relaxed about it," said Horner, when asked by Motorsport.com if he was now convinced Verstappen would stay for next season.

"Max is enjoying driving in the team. He sees the progress we are making.

"I don't see any risk with that and I think we just have got to keep focusing on getting performance from the car at the halfway stage of the championship now.

"We've won two races, and we've had a couple of other podiums. I was surprised the release of Ferrari looked very similar to our Monaco one to me, but the team only got fined, as otherwise, Max would have had another podium in Monaco."

Horner said that the changeable conditions in Germany were ideal hunting ground for Verstappen.

"I think he has a great natural feeling in car control, and I think he enjoys those conditions," he said.

"He always excels in them and he's got such confidence in the car. He's able to do things and manage tyres at the same time. It's extremely impressive."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Next article
Promoted: Why Monza is a must-visit for F1 fans

Previous article

Promoted: Why Monza is a must-visit for F1 fans

Next article

Ten F1 drivers who were dumped during the season

Ten F1 drivers who were dumped during the season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.