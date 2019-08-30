Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull not ruling out external driver for 2020 line-up

shares
comments
Red Bull not ruling out external driver for 2020 line-up
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Aug 30, 2019, 5:41 PM

Red Bull will look at drivers outside its own pool for its 2020 Formula 1 line-up if it feels none of the current contenders can “get the job done”.

Alex Albon has replaced Pierre Gasly at the team from this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix following Gasly’s struggles over the first part of the season.

Gasly has replaced Albon alongside Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso, with Red Bull explaining that has taken place to assess who it should pair Max Verstappen with next season.

Speaking for the first time since the driver swap, team principal Christian Horner said “the ideal is we will select the driver to be alongside Max next year from that pool of drivers that we have under contract”.

“If we feel that none of the drivers within the pool can get the job done then of course we will look external to that,” said Horner. “But I am confident that the talent we have within the group will be sufficient.”

By holding the seat for the rest of 2019, Albon is best-placed to stake his claim for the driver full-time next year.

Read Also:

The list of options outside the Red Bull trio of Albon, Gasly and Kvyat is not expansive, with outgoing Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg arguably the most appealing of those available.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Hulkenberg was of interest, Horner replied: “Obviously we monitor the situation externally but it is unlikely we will take a driver from outside our own development programme.

“But as I said, [Red Bull will look elsewhere] if we feel we don’t have a driver who can get the job done – like we did with Mark Webber, he was taken from externally.”

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel has been linked with a Red Bull return as his attempts to win a championship with Ferrari continue to be foiled.

Vettel won four titles with the team from 2010 to 2013 but is contracted to Ferrari until the end of 2020.

When Vettel left Red Bull to join Ferrari for 2015, he did so one year before his Red Bull contract was due to end.

However, Horner insisted: “He is not available next year. He is a Ferrari driver. He is contacted until the end of 2020.”

Red Bull has promoted Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Kvyat, Verstappen, Gasly and Albon to the senior team since it signed Webber from Williams for 2007.

Horner believes that philosophy works, pointing to Charles Leclerc’s strong debut season at Ferrari.

“If we hadn’t take the risks on youngsters previously, they would have never come through and never delivered for us,” said Horner.

“Leclerc’s doing a pretty decent job at Ferrari. I think Albon’s done a very good job for Toro Rosso, they are higher in the constructors’ than they’ve been for over 10 years.

“It’s very easy to be conservative. You have to be a little braver, and a bit more ambitious sometimes, and take the risk with a youngster.”

Next article
Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

Previous article

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

Next article

Perez set to switch to older-spec Mercedes engine after failure

Perez set to switch to older-spec Mercedes engine after failure
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
14:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

1h
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

Latest videos

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020 06:57
Formula 1

What Renault and Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in F1 2020

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new? 03:22
Formula 1

2020 F1 calendar revealed - what's new?

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

Latest news

Belgian GP: Best images from Spa on Friday
F1

Belgian GP: Best images from Spa on Friday

Perez set to switch to older-spec Mercedes engine after failure
F1

Perez set to switch to older-spec Mercedes engine after failure

Red Bull not ruling out external driver for 2020 line-up
F1

Red Bull not ruling out external driver for 2020 line-up

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion
F1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point
F1

Perez signs new three-year F1 deal with Racing Point

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.