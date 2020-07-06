Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

shares
comments
Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 8:12 AM

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says Lewis Hamilton is the one who perhaps needs to race differently in the future, following his second clash with Alex Albon in three races.

Hamilton and Albon were battling for second place in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix when the Red Bull driver was tipped in to a spin on the exit of Turn 4.

The stewards felt that Hamilton was to blame for the incident and handed him a five-second penalty, which cost the world champion a podium finish.

While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff felt the sanction was not ‘justified’, Horner felt that his man had been totally innocent.

And, in the wake of another collision the pair had in Brazil last year that Hamilton was also punished for, Horner suggests that Hamilton’s approach needs questioning.

Asked by Motorsport.com what advice he would give Albon about racing Hamilton in the future, Horner said: “Be careful!

“Alex didn't have the straight line speed, so he knew he had, with the grip advantage, to pass him in or out of a corner.

“As far as he was concerned, the job was done. He was starting to look down the road towards Valtteri [Bottas] when Lewis put a wheel on the inside. So I think it is more perhaps Lewis that the questions should be asked on what he would do differently.”

Pushed on whether he agreed with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s view that the penalty given to Hamilton was ‘too harsh’, Horner said: “Alex had won the corner, and was on the exit of the corner.

“Why Lewis needed to stick a wheel in there, I have no idea. It’s obviously frustrating for Alex that this is the second time in three races that this has happened to him.

“It was unfortunate, because I think he would have had a chance to win the race.”

Read Also:

While some have suggested that Albon could have been more patient in trying to move forward because of the big tyre advantage he had, Horner was clear that he felt that Thai driver was right to move quickly.

“The biggest advantage he had was on the warm up of the tyre, because Mercedes had got to get the hard tyre going after quite a few laps behind the safety car,” he said.

“We could see the Mercedes was very quick on the straights today, so he needed to make it work.

“He got the job done going into the corner. Through the corner he was ahead and he was just accelerating out when Lewis put a wheel in the inside of his right rear. You can't be angry at him for that."

Next article
2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

trending Today

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hamilton penalty for Albon clash "too harsh", says Wolff

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event

Supercars border race made official
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Supercars border race made official

Latest news

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria Prime
Formula 1 / Formula 1
17m

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

35m
3
MotoGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

1h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains F1 driver unease over taking a knee

5
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals foiled strategy plan to beat Bottas

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria
Formula 1

How Bottas won F1's survival of the fittest in Austria

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights
Formula 1

Ferrari losing 0.7 seconds per lap on straights

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton is the one who needs to change approach

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event
Formula 1

Williams to give Aitken FP1 run at second Austrian F1 event

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.