Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Horner: Ocon "lucky to get away with a push" in Verstappen row

shares
comments
Horner: Ocon
By: Glenn Freeman
1h ago

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner has defended Max Verstappen over his physical altercation with Esteban Ocon after the collision that cost him Brazilian Grand Prix victory.

Verstappen was pushed into a spin by Ocon's lapped Force India while leading at Interlagos, demoting him to second behind Lewis Hamilton.

After the race an enraged Verstappen was filmed shoving Ocon when they encountered each other while being weighed.

 

"I think Max has been pretty restrained," Horner told Sky Sports F1 when quizzed about the shoving incident.

"It's cost him a grand prix victory. He's driven his heart out with a damaged car.

"Esteban was lucky to get away with a push, to be honest with you. Emotions are running high.

"I told him 'just get yourself under control' on the cool-down lap because he's lost a victory through no fault of his own today and it's hugely frustrating for him and for the team.

"We'd done everything right, we had Mercedes on the ropes, we'd passed Ferrari. Hugely frustrating for everybody to lose a victory through a backmarker."

Follow our post-race liveblog:

Ocon had been coming through the midfield after starting 18th following a grid penalty for a gearbox change, and had just pitted for fresh supersofts when he tried to un-lap himself from Verstappen.

"It's clear that as a lapped car you shouldn't interfere with the leader," Horner added. "What on earth Ocon was thinking about there just beggars belief."

Asked if Ocon's tyre situation meant he was faster than Verstappen when they collided, Horner replied: "They're quick on the straight, we know that. But why on earth is he racing the leader?

"He's a lap down. He doesn't have the pace. He's chucked the car up the inside there. It just makes absolutely no sense at all."

Verstappen continued after the collision and closed in on Hamilton again, but could not retake the lead.

His car had sustained significant damage to its floor in the impact with Ocon.

"To actually close on Lewis again with half the floor missing, the amount of downforce he's lost is enormous," said Horner.

"He just drove the wheels off the car trying to put Lewis under pressure.

"We could see that front tyre of Lewis's opening up. Unfortunately with the wounded car he just didn't quite have the pace to catch him."

Next article
Ocon hits out at "not professional" Verstappen after shoving

Previous article

Ocon hits out at "not professional" Verstappen after shoving

Next article

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now , Esteban Ocon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Glenn Freeman
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident" Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

1h ago
Verstappen: Ocon a Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ocon a "p***y" after the race

Ricciardo calls for weighbridge rule tweak after Vettel anger Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo calls for weighbridge rule tweak after Vettel anger

Latest videos
Starting Grid for Brazilian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Brazilian GP

5h ago
What can Ricciardo expect in 2019? 09:03
Formula 1

What can Ricciardo expect in 2019?

Nov 10, 2018

Shop Our Store
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags
Formula 1

Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags

Verstappen: Ocon a
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ocon a "p***y" after the race

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving
Formula 1

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.