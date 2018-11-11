Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: Ocon a "p***y" after the race

shares
comments
Verstappen: Ocon a
Scott Mitchell
By: Scott Mitchell
59m ago

Max Verstappen says Esteban Ocon was "being a p***y" when the two Formula 1 drivers started shoving each other in retaliation to their controversial Brazilian Grand Prix clash.

Verstappen spun from the lead of the race after he and Ocon made contact at the second corner, where Ocon was trying to unlap himself.

That dropped Verstappen to second and after the race he confronted Ocon while they were being weighed, shoved the Frenchman and was shoved back.

Asked by Motorsport.com to explain what happened, Verstappen said: "I don't really have lots to comment on that, except that he was being a p***y."

 

Ocon was judged at fault by the stewards and received a 10-second stop-go penalty.

Verstappen said Ocon had been "such an idiot" immediately after the race and reiterated his belief that Ocon was the aggressor.

"We had a great car today," said Verstappen. "I'm very happy with that, the strategy was also working really well. We could do our own pace until I got taken out.

"I think a penalty says enough. If the stewards give him a penalty you know who was wrong in that situation.

"You can easily say afterwards that I have much more to lose than him but I'm just trying to do my race.

"Suddenly a backmarker is trying to race you and taking a stupid risk to dive inside. What can I do about it?

"The penalty for me is that I lost the victory but hopefully in 15 years time we can laugh about it."

Follow our post-race liveblog:

Asked if Ocon's penalty was too lenient, Verstappen said it did not matter because it did not change his own result.

Lewis Hamilton, who inherited the win, said he would have handled Ocon differently in Verstappen's position and told Verstappen post-race that Ocon was not in the wrong to try to unlap himself and Verstappen had more to lose.

Addressing the media post-race, Verstappen said: "Of course they have the right to unlap themselves but you have to be careful. That has always been the case."

Next article
Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

Previous article

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

Next article

Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags

Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident" Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton questions Verstappen mindset in Ocon "racing incident"

1h ago
Verstappen: Ocon a Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ocon a "p***y" after the race

Horner: Ocon Article
Formula 1

Horner: Ocon "lucky to get away with a push" in Verstappen row

Latest videos
Starting Grid for Brazilian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Brazilian GP

5h ago
What can Ricciardo expect in 2019? 09:03
Formula 1

What can Ricciardo expect in 2019?

Nov 10, 2018

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags
Formula 1

Alonso, Vandoorne punished for ignoring blue flags

Verstappen: Ocon a
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ocon a "p***y" after the race

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving
Formula 1

Verstappen and Ocon summoned over shoving

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.