Subscribe
Previous / Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams Next / De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Horner admits Red Bull’s real F1 RB19 will be ‘somewhat different’

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says the real RB19 that will appear in Formula 1 testing in Bahrain later this month will be ‘somewhat different'.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Horner admits Red Bull’s real F1 RB19 will be ‘somewhat different’
Listen to this article

During a season launch in New York on Friday, where Red Bull Racing announced a new major partnership with Ford from 2026, the team revealed what it claimed was its 2023 challenger – the RB19.

However, the car on display appeared to have no visible differences from last year’s championship-winning RB18 – and even featured the 2022 mirrors that would be illegal for this season as they are too small.

With Red Bull being a team that pushes the limit before signing-off new cars in order to allow maximum development time, it was always unlikely that going so early with its launch would mean it showing off its real car.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how much of the RB19 on display in New York would be running in Bahrain, Horner admitted that the event on Friday was not about its new challenger.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I think that the car that we have shown today, obviously, will be somewhat different to when you see it in Bahrain,” he said. “Today was about launching the team’s aspirations for the year ahead, the partners that we have and, of course, the exciting announcement with the Ford partnership.

“To do it here in the US, in this market is the first time ever, obviously, for Red Bull Racing. What you’ve seen today obviously isn’t a total reflection of what will hit the track in Bahrain in a couple of weeks’ time.”

World champion Max Verstappen revealed at the car launch that he had not seen the real RB19 yet – and didn’t particularly care how different it looked.

“To be honest I haven't seen it,” he said. “I've only spoken about the performance upgrades in terms of laptime, and behaviour of the car.

“I haven't seen any pictures or renders because I'm not interested in these kinds of things. I only want a fast car. And it doesn't matter how it looks like to me.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams

De Vries cleared of wrongdoing in dispute over €250K loan
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Formula 1

Russell: I'm now in the spotlight Schumacher radio criticism highlighted F1 privacy change for Russell

Ford will power Red Bull and AlphaTauri from F1 2026

Ford will power Red Bull and AlphaTauri from F1 2026

Formula 1

Ford will power Red Bull, AlphaTauri Ford will power Red Bull and AlphaTauri from F1 2026

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1

No Bathurst record for Red Bull F1 No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams

Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams

Formula 1

Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams Horner hints at closer links between Mercedes and Williams F1 teams

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Vettel thrived at Red Bull How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Latest news

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

NAS NASCAR Cup

Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

NAS NASCAR Cup

Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S." Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.