Subscribe
Previous / Ford will power Red Bull and AlphaTauri from F1 2026 Next / Red Bull to use fan-designed F1 livery for three US races in 2023
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Red Bull unveils 2023 F1 livery in New York

Red Bull has unveiled the livery of its 2023 Formula 1 car at a New York launch event as it bids to defend both world championships.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull opted to hold its season launch in New York in front of its American title sponsor Oracle, revealing a livery similar to its previous colour schemes on a show car.

Oracle continues to occupy the prime sponsor slots on the car. Its actual 2023 challenger, the RB19, is still kept tightly under wraps.

The Red Bull launch was accompanied by the news that Ford will return to F1 as the team's engine partner from 2026 onwards. 

The Blue Oval returns after a 22-year hiatus when it last badged the Cosworth engines used by the Jaguar team.

Red Bull is already far down the line with its own engine design for the new 2026 power unit regulations at its Red Bull Powertrains division, but had been open to an OEM partnership after the collapse of a potential deal with Porsche.

Until then the Milton Keynes outfit will continue to work with Honda, which has an increased presence on the car just 15 months after officially withdrawing from F1.

Drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are aiming to replicate Red Bull's unprecedented 2022 season in which it finally broke Mercedes's eight-year streak to win the constructors' championship, its first teams' title since 2013.

Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Verstappen wrapped up his second drivers' world title in Japan, with four rounds to spare, as Perez lost out to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by three points in the battle for second place.

The Dutchman also set an all-time record with his haul of 15 grand prix wins in a single season, breaking a record previously shared by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

For 2023, Red Bull is expecting fierce competition from both Ferrari and a resurgent Mercedes.

Its challenge is hampered by a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time as part of its punishment for breaching 2021's cost cap.

That reduction is compounded by Red Bull having the smallest wind tunnel allotment out of all teams as part of F1’s Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions, a success penalty for being the reigning world champion.

Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments

Ford will power Red Bull and AlphaTauri from F1 2026

Red Bull to use fan-designed F1 livery for three US races in 2023
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Double F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80

Double F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80

Formula 1

Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80 Double F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

Formula 1

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Inside the job of F1 race engineer The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole Bathurst 12 Hour: Engel lowers record for pole

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge

Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel Bathurst 12 Hour: Record provisional pole for Engel

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

SUPC Supercars

Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity Ford still not satisfied with Supercars Gen3 parity

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Formula 1

No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car No Bathurst lap record for Red Bull F1 car

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Who were the fastest F1 drivers? Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why Vasseur relishes the pressure Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

F1 2023's crucial tech changes The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.