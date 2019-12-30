Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
303 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
317 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
331 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

shares
comments
Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust
By:
Dec 30, 2019, 9:18 AM

Honda believes its ability to hit its engine targets in Formula 1 this season has been key to building mutual trust with its new partner Red Bull.

The Japanese manufacturer has been lauded by Red Bull for producing the gains it promised this season, thanks to an aggressive development programme that included three specification upgrades.

Although Honda had initially wanted to start the season with what eventually became the Spec 2 engine, it has hit the schedule it agreed with Red Bull before the winter of 2018/19, and Motorsport.com understands that the engine maker’s performance relative to its rivals is where its Sakura research and development facility targeted by this point.

Honda’s F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto told Motorsport.com: “We have regular meetings with Red Bull, Christian [Horner] and Helmut [Marko], myself and [Sakura R&D chief Yasuaki] Asaki-san. There we share our plans and the current situation as well, they share their plan and current position.

“The fact it is almost on the schedule as planned is very important because we have mutual trust in each other, which makes the relationship stronger. We are really looking forward to next year.”

Honda avoided setting specific goals for this season, although privately hoped it would help Red Bull achieve better results than the team managed with previous partner Renault.

However, Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko started the year with the intention of winning five races, and neither party achieved their private or public ambitions, despite Max Verstappen winning three grands prix, because of the problems with Pierre Gasly in the first half of the season and Red Bull’s decision to replace him with F1 rookie Alex Albon.

That meant Red Bull’s win count was smaller and its points tally was down by two, but Yamamoto said he was never stressed even when Mercedes had a clear advantage early in the season.

“I know Christian and Helmut, we communicate very well, and I have visited the factory at Red Bull,” he said. “So I trust them.

“I thought that maybe we could win in Monaco, which we couldn’t in the end. However, that didn't give us nerves or anything. We were quite relaxed about the situation. We thought it was going to go well.”

By the end of the season Red Bull and Honda had suffered no race-ending engine problems, meaning Honda defeated its rivals on reliability for the first time.

It also completed more mileage per engine than any other manufacturer, although these successes are qualified by Mercedes and Ferrari using their engines for longer.

“This year we have a big result in terms of power unit development,” added Yamamoto. “As you can see from the race result, reliability is one thing, but the other thing is power. We are quite close to Mercedes, but we are behind.

“This whole year was really good for us. And we are satisfied about that.”

Next article
F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez

Previous article

F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WTCR

Coming years will be "brutal" for combustion racing - WTCR boss

2
World Superbike

BMW MotoGP entry 'wouldn't be worth the effort'

3
Formula 1

F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez

4
Formula 1

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

1h
5
Super Formula

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain

Latest videos

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Latest news

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust
F1

Honda hitting targets key to building Red Bull trust

F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez
F1

F1's TV directors "not doing a great job," says Perez

Top Stories of 2019, #3: Teammate tensions build at Ferrari
F1

Top Stories of 2019, #3: Teammate tensions build at Ferrari

Kubica: Tough 2019 season worth it to "close a chapter"
F1

Kubica: Tough 2019 season worth it to "close a chapter"

2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form
F1

2019 tech verdict: Ferrari founders, but then finds form

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.