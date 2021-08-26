Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

By:

Lewis Hamilton says his working relationship with Valtteri Bottas is “better than ever”, but will support whatever decision Mercedes takes over his Formula 1 team-mate for 2022.

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

Hamilton and Bottas have raced together at Mercedes since the start of 2017, winning four constructors’ championships in that period, with Hamilton taking the drivers’ title in all those years as well.

Mercedes is currently weighing up whether to continue with Bottas as Hamilton’s teammate for next year or promote junior driver George Russell into the seat from Williams.

Hamilton has spoken highly of Bottas throughout their time as teammates, and said in June that he did not “necessarily see that it needs to change” for 2022.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff previously said that a decision would be taken over the summer months. While no announcement has been made, Bottas and Russell stayed coy about any possible call on Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Asked by Motorsport.com if he was talking to Wolff about things or was involved in the process, Hamilton said they had naturally spoken about plans, but that he would support Mercedes’ final decision.

“I’ve obviously been vocal in the past of my loyalty to Valtteri, and worked incredibly closely with him,” Hamilton said.

“I think our working relationship is better than ever.

“Toto’s a great leader, and as I’ve said in the past, we always stay connected. Of course, we talk about these things.

“And naturally, we’re all part of the same team, we want what’s best for the team moving forwards, we want to win more championships, and so we just have conversations.

“At the end of the day, it’s just down to him and the board at Mercedes to make that decision. I’m a part of the team so I’ll support them whichever way they go, naturally.

“But yeah, I’m just at the moment trying to put all of my energy into doing the best I can this season.”

Hamilton heads into the second half of the season leading Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship as he bids for a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton had trailed Verstappen by 32 points after the Austrian Grand Prix, but has seen momentum swing in his favour after winning at Silverstone and finishing second in Hungary.

“We've definitely upped our game,” Hamilton said.

“We’ve also, even just during this break, in terms of taking time to reflect on looking at where we've been and where we're going, I have no doubts that we will take another step forward in our processes and how we apply ourselves.

“It's been a real positive thing to see.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

Previous article

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

3 h
3
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

31 min
4
Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

20 h
5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

13 h
Latest news
Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’
Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

0m
Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

26m
How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

31m
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

53m
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season 03:02
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight 08:30
Formula 1
6 h

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue"

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be 00:47
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher says points would be "amazing bonus" in rookie season

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision Belgian GP
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for 2022 as Red Bull continues development

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track Hungarian GP
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ F1 self-belief: on and off track

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

Trending Today

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup Series managing director faces animal cruelty charges

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 F1 season

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

What SRT has to do to convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Misano test
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Misano test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
53m
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
18 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
21 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.