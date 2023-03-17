Hamilton splits with long-time trainer Angela Cullen
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has stopped working with his long-time trainer Angela Cullen ahead of this weekend's 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Cullen, a former player for the national hockey team in her native New Zealand, had been Hamilton's dedicated performance coach since 2016 as part of her role at the Hintsa athlete coaching company that has long provided coaches for many F1 drivers.
As a duo, Hamilton and Cullen became a regular sight in the F1 paddock, where the latter was a popular figure.
Cullen was typically one of the last people to interact with the seven-time world champion before he climbed aboard his various Mercedes cars in recent years.
Writing on his Instagram account where he announced the news he and Cullen will no longer be working together, Hamilton stated: "For the last seven years, [Cullen] has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself.
"I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her. So, today I hope you'll join me in wishing her the very best as she takes her next steps to pursue her dreams.
"Thank you for everything Ang, I can't wait to see what the future has in store for you."
Cullen also paid tribute to her work with Hamilton on her Instagram account.
Angela Cullen, Physiotherapist, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"Exactly seven [years] ago on this day I was standing in the F1 paddock for the first time at the Australian GP," she posted. "Today I'm excited to share I'm off on my next adventure.
"I am so grateful and blessed to have had this incredible journey in F1 and I know my story will continue.
"Thanks to the [Mercedes] team, who have been my family for the past seven years.
"And Lewis Hamilton you GOAT [Greatest of All Time]!! It's been such an honour and pleasure to stand alongside you I'm so proud of you and everything you have achieved.
"Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us.
"I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There's nothing you can't do."
Cullen, who accompanied Hamilton to the Bahrain test and race events that opened the 2023 season, is yet to reveal what her next project will be.
Related video
Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen tops first F1 practice from Perez, Alonso
Latest news
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.