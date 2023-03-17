Sargeant: Williams should be even better in F1 Saudi GP
Formula 1 rookie Logan Sargeant reckons his Williams team should be even stronger in the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend to back up its performance in Bahrain.
For the first time since Felipe Massa classified sixth in Australia in 2017, Williams scored points in the opening round of a season as Alex Albon snared 10th place in Bahrain.
The unexpected pace of the FW45, with Albon entering the round predicting his team to be slowest, was underlined by Sargeant running to a competitive 12th on his topflight debut.
But Sargeant reckons Williams should be stronger still on the high-speed Jeddah street circuit owing to a low-drag aero car concept that helps the team perform in a straight line.
Asked by Motorsport.com if the Grove squad, which ranked 10th and last in the 2022 constructors' standings, could again battle in the midfield, the rookie said: "I think technically on paper, we should be better here than Bahrain.
"That doesn't mean other [teams] won't bring other things [to increase performance], so we really don't know and it's a very different track.
"It's my first time driving an F1 car on a street track, so that's obviously extremely challenging.
"There's going to be a lot of variables. But hopefully we have a package that can be quick."
Sargeant added that his focus now must be on memorising the race procedure to make it "second nature" so that he is not draining his "mental capacity" by have to consciously adapt in the moment.
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The American continued: "From a team perspective, I don't think we were quite expecting to have that level of performance. So that was definitely really positive.
"I think from my personal side, there was really no expectations.
"I learned a lot through the weekend. I not only showed myself that I had the pace but got through a lot of operational stuff in terms of my first race start, pitstops, tyre management.
"[I need to] get comfortable to the point where everything becomes second nature and all of these things just become natural rather than having to think about them and taking away mental capacity from what I need to get done.
"But I think having done it all once and gone through all the procedures, it's already becoming more and more natural."
Related video
Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules
Hamilton splits with long-time trainer Angela Cullen
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant Saudi F1 track changes have reduced “blind fear” – Sargeant
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success
Sargeant was "100% sure" F1 dream was dead in 2021
Sargeant was "100% sure" F1 dream was dead in 2021 Sargeant was "100% sure" F1 dream was dead in 2021
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Latest news
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette Keating hails "special" Sebring win in first WEC race for Corvette
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice
F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Saudi Arabian GP practice
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn Cadillac 'would have taken P4' on WEC debut, says Lynn
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday WRC Mexico: Lappi stars to lead Ogier after eventful Friday
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.