Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

shares
comments
Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
By:

Lewis Hamilton has slammed Pirelli's new 2021-spec Formula 1 tyres after all teams and drivers ran them in practice in Bahrain on Friday.

The revised construction was chosen after various prototypes were tested on the Friday of the Portuguese GP.

Pirelli analysed the data from the teams, and the favoured option was then homologated for next season by the FIA.

All drivers had two sets of the new tyres to run in FP1 and FP2 in Bahrain, mainly to allow teams a chance to get a handle on them as they develop their packages for 2021.

Hamilton initially appeared to be reluctant to criticise the new tyres, however he didn't hold back, suggesting that the sport should stick to the original plan and run the 2019 tyres for a third season.

"I'm trying my hardest not to say anything," he said when asked what he thought of them.

"What I want to say is weekend in, weekend out every year we've got a team here from Pirelli. I have the utmost respect for the guys that come here and load our tyres up, bring them here, and keep us safe. And they do an amazing job.

"We've had the same tyre for the last two years. At the end of 2019 they brought a new tyre, which they normally do. And it was quite a bit worse. So then they just said, 'Okay, well now we just keep the tyre that we had from last year.'

"So they've had two years now to develop a better tyre. And we've arrived with a tyre that's three kilos heavier. And it's like a second worse per lap.

"And I know for the fans, that doesn't really make any difference. From a driver point of view, we're working with brands and partners who are at the forefront of technology, and elevating and moving forwards.

"And if you're going back after two years of development, I mean, I don't know what's happening.

"So it definitely doesn't feel good out there. And it's a worry. I prefer to just stay on these tyres. If that's all they've got, and that's the best they can do, which it clearly is, we'd be better just to stay with this tyre."

Read Also:

Hamilton added that it was not easy to optimise the regular race tyres for Bahrain given that the track is so different from the last event in Turkey.

"From my side we're not particularly happy with the balance I think we've got. But I think everyone's probably in a similar position out there, the track is quite slippery and it's gusty.

"This track works the tyres completely night and day different to places like the last race in Turkey, and places like Portimao.

"So instead of doing a fast out lap trying to get temperature in the tyres, you're trying to go slow on the out lap to not put too much temperature in the tyres, because it generates a lot of heat. We definitely have some work to do."

Red Bull's Alex Albon agreed that the 2021 tyres were not ideal.

"They're slow," said the Red Bull driver. "And they're not really very grippy. I reckon they were over a second off what we have now, which doesn't bode too well. We'll see how it goes."

Related video

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

Previous article

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

Next article

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

BMW adds two satellite teams, signs Folger and Laverty

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Latest news

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily

2h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

5h
4
Supercars

Erebus names new crew chief for 2021

15h
5
Formula 1

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

2h

Latest news

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages
Formula 1

Horner: Important F1 engine freeze doesn't lock in disadvantages

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres
Formula 1

Hamilton slams Pirelli's proposed 2021 F1 tyres

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash
Formula 1

Albon surprised by lack of grip in practice crash

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Bahrain GP Friday practice results

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Albon shunts heavily

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
23h

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
Nov 26, 2020

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.