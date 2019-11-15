Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in progress . . .
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals latest Senna tribute helmet

shares
comments
Slider
List

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
1/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
2/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
3/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
4/4

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

By:
Nov 15, 2019, 3:10 PM

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his latest helmet design that pays tribute to the late Formula 1 great Ayrton Senna for this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who was crowned a six-time world champion last time out in Austin, has made a habit in recent years of adapting his helmet design to reflect Senna’s famous yellow colours. His new design also incorporates six stars for each of his titles.

“It is kind of a salute to him, but also there are no Brazilian drivers here and I know how much Brazil misses Ayrton,” said Hamilton. “So it is cool to just bring it back this year, as that’s the guy that inspired me to do what I do.”

Read Also:

Hamilton spoke at length about how Senna influenced him as a young boy, and how his legacy lives on long after he died in a crash in the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

“I’ve spoken about him so many times over the years,” added Hamilton. “What for me, as a kid, I just saw someone on the TV who was doing something great, just like I saw Superman.

“Superman is my favourite superhero, and I wanted to be Superman, and I saw Ayrton doing what he was doing and the way he stood up for himself. As a young boy in Stevenage, I was constantly confronted with bullying and it was great to see someone stand up for themselves, for their beliefs, his never-give-up attitude, his aggressive driving style that he had and his sheer skill was to be admired and that inspired me to do, as a person something like that, to stand-up for myself.

“In terms of the legacy he’s left Formula 1, that still stands. He is still viewed as one of the greatest drivers of all-time, he really did move a whole nation and I’m not aware of another driver that’s really, really done that to that extent, maybe [Juan Manuel] Fangio has, but yeah, it was like if you look at Princess Diana when she passed away, how many people came out that day, it was pretty the same when Ayrton passed and that was pretty huge for the country, but also people around the world.”

Here are some of Hamilton's previous Senna tribute designs...

Slider
List

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
1/6

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2/6

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3/6

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Helmet of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4/6

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz F1 W08
5/6

Photo by: Sutton Images

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme

Pole sitter Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate in Parc Ferme
6/6

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
21:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
11:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals latest Senna tribute helmet

16m
3
NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer to replace Suarez at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020

4
Formula 1

FIA asks for teams' oil details in latest engine saga twist

5
Formula 1

Norris: Single-lap quirk behind McLaren's misleading advantage

2h

Latest videos

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

Latest news

Hamilton reveals latest Senna tribute helmet
F1

Hamilton reveals latest Senna tribute helmet

Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Brazilian GP practice as it happens

Norris: Single-lap quirk behind McLaren's misleading advantage
F1

Norris: Single-lap quirk behind McLaren's misleading advantage

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks
F1

Hamilton braced for next round of "stressful" F1 contract talks

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull
F1

Verstappen: Albon "smartest" choice for Red Bull

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.