Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

While F1's current focus has been on changes to qualifying to mix up the grid, the world championship leader believes more radical ideas should be considered.

In particular, he thinks that at some venues where the racing is never exciting, that new formats like reverse grids should be rolled out.

"I think one of the biggest changes that needs to be made is that at the moment it is the same four days, every weekend, for 21 weekends every single year pretty much," he said.

"I think it needs to be dynamic. It needs to be different for certain circuits so you have a 'super weekend'. There are some tracks where the race is so boring.

"I remember growing up watching [F1] and falling asleep after the start. I am sure there are people who fall asleep after the start and wake up when they set their alarms for the end.

"I used to do it when I was younger, and there were some tracks that kept you on the edge of your seat, like I imagine Baku this year."

Hamilton says that one of the things that is difficult for the drivers to understand is that while the current cars are a thrill to drive, they sometimes do not make for a great racing spectacle.

"I think it is more exciting this year, being in these cars is the best it has ever been. But I am sure there are still dull races.

"So picking those ones out and saying, how can we make it different for that race? Whether it is reverse grid or whatever we end up doing, they should look into doing that."