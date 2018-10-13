Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

shares
comments
Hamilton proposes
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 should consider a "super weekend" shake-up of formats during the year to stop the sport becoming too predictable.

While F1's current focus has been on changes to qualifying to mix up the grid, the world championship leader believes more radical ideas should be considered.

In particular, he thinks that at some venues where the racing is never exciting, that new formats like reverse grids should be rolled out.

"I think one of the biggest changes that needs to be made is that at the moment it is the same four days, every weekend, for 21 weekends every single year pretty much," he said.

"I think it needs to be dynamic. It needs to be different for certain circuits so you have a 'super weekend'. There are some tracks where the race is so boring.

"I remember growing up watching [F1] and falling asleep after the start. I am sure there are people who fall asleep after the start and wake up when they set their alarms for the end.

"I used to do it when I was younger, and there were some tracks that kept you on the edge of your seat, like I imagine Baku this year."

Hamilton says that one of the things that is difficult for the drivers to understand is that while the current cars are a thrill to drive, they sometimes do not make for a great racing spectacle.

"I think it is more exciting this year, being in these cars is the best it has ever been. But I am sure there are still dull races.

"So picking those ones out and saying, how can we make it different for that race? Whether it is reverse grid or whatever we end up doing, they should look into doing that."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

 

Next Formula 1 article
FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

Previous article

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

1h ago
FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules Article
Formula 1

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

Hockenheim F3: Zhou wins as clash postpones Schumacher coronation Article
F3 Europe

Hockenheim F3: Zhou wins as clash postpones Schumacher coronation

Latest videos
Why Russell earned his drive - and why Ocon missed out 03:43
Formula 1

Why Russell earned his drive - and why Ocon missed out

16h ago
Social Circuit #004 - Racing wheelchairs and cool gadgets 03:00
Formula 1

Social Circuit #004 - Racing wheelchairs and cool gadgets

Oct 11, 2018

News in depth
Hamilton proposes
Formula 1

Hamilton proposes "super weekend" format shake-up for F1

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules
Formula 1

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

Why Russell earned his F1 chance – and Ocon missed out
Formula 1

Why Russell earned his F1 chance – and Ocon missed out

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.