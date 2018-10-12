FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

Following a meeting in Paris, the 21-round schedule for 2019 was unchanged from the provisional schedule that had been released by F1’s owners Liberty Media back in August.

The season will start in Australia on March 17, and finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1.

2019 F1 2019 calendar:

Date Grand Prix Venue 17th March Australia Melbourne 31st March Bahrain Sakhir 14th April China Shanghai 28th April Azerbaijan Baku 12th May Spain Barcelona 26th May Monaco Monaco 9th June Canada Montreal 23rd June France Paul Ricard 30th June Austria Red Bull Ring 14th July Great Britain Silverstone 28th July Germany Hockenheim 4th August Hungary Hungaroring 1st September Belgium Spa 8th September Italy Monza 22nd September Singapore Singapore 29th September Russia Sochi 13th October Japan Suzuka 27th October Mexico Mexico City 3rd November USA Austin 17th November Brazil Interlagos 1st December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

NEW RULES

As well as the new calendar, the WMSC approved a raft of changes to the F1 rules for 2019 – as exclusively revealed previously by Motorsport.com.

Following approval by F1’s Strategy Group and the F1 Commission, the new rules include:

Other rule changes are: