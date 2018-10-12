Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules

FIA approves Formula 1 2019 calendar and new rules
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

Formula 1’s 2019 calendar, as well as a host of technical and sporting changes to the rules, were formally approved by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council on Friday.

Following a meeting in Paris, the 21-round schedule for 2019 was unchanged from the provisional schedule that had been released by F1’s owners Liberty Media back in August.

The season will start in Australia on March 17, and finish with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 1.

2019 F1 2019 calendar:

Date Grand Prix Venue
17th March Australia Melbourne
31st March Bahrain Sakhir
14th April China Shanghai
28th April Azerbaijan Baku
12th May Spain Barcelona
26th May Monaco Monaco
9th June Canada Montreal
23rd June France Paul Ricard
30th June Austria Red Bull Ring
14th July Great Britain Silverstone
28th July Germany Hockenheim
4th August Hungary Hungaroring
1st September Belgium Spa
8th September Italy Monza
22nd September Singapore Singapore
29th September Russia Sochi
13th October Japan Suzuka
27th October Mexico Mexico City
3rd November USA Austin
17th November Brazil Interlagos
1st December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

NEW RULES

As well as the new calendar, the WMSC approved a raft of changes to the F1 rules for 2019 – as exclusively revealed previously by Motorsport.com.

Following approval by F1’s Strategy Group and the F1 Commission, the new rules include:

Other rule changes are:

  • Drivers will now only be allowed to overtake after a safety car period once they have crossed the start-finish straight. Previously they had been allowed to do so at a safety car line
  • Teams will now be responsible for initial scrutineering of their cars and must declare that their cars comply with all safety related matters
  • A chequered light panel will be used at the end of the race alongside the traditional flag
  • For 2020, the team personnel curfew will increase from eight to nine hours

 

Analysis: Why Russell earned his F1 chance – and Ocon missed out

Previous article

Analysis: Why Russell earned his F1 chance – and Ocon missed out
