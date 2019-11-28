Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake

shares
comments
Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake
By:
Nov 28, 2019, 1:54 PM

Lewis Hamilton says he has no regrets about "experimenting" with a late strategy call that cost him a podium place in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

When the safety car came out in the closing laps at Interlagos, the team gave Hamilton the option to pit for fresh tyres.

However, it miscalculated how many places he would lose by pitting, and also how many laps of racing would be left after the track went green.

After the race, technical director James Allison said the decision to allow Hamilton to make the call himself without fully accurate information was "dumb" and a "rookie error".

Hamilton says that he has talked through the race with his team, and that lessons have been learned.

"It's not a major drama for us," Hamilton said. "I don't think it would have happened if we were fighting for the championship.

"We were experimenting, trying to be a little bit more risky. It didn't pay off. But it's good for us to go through those experiences.

Read Also:

"We probably learned more from that weekend than we did from the couple of weekends before when things generally went relatively smooth sailing. We just talk openly about it.

"For me personally I took the decision in the end to come in. I was given the option, but also I was given slightly the wrong information – where I'd come out. There's other things that followed, like the safety car stayed out longer, those kinds of things.

"Naturally hindsight is always great thing, so you would go back and you'd probably change it. But I don't regret the decision we made as I said, because we've learned quite a bit that we can implement into this weekend, and into next year."

Hamilton is determined to bounce back in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

"Brazil definitely wasn't a great one. But I think it's really important to often acknowledge the good parts of the weekends, rather than always just focus on the negatives.

"Naturally the negative of not finishing firstly in the position that I should have easily, second or third, and the failures and mistakes, it's good to acknowledge those also, but it's good to take away from it the positives. And there were plenty of positives to take from the weekend.

"I don't want another weekend like that so I'll put things right this weekend and we'll just continue to go full steam ahead."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas is resigned to a back-of-the-grid start in Abu Dhabi after a failure in Brazil meant that he has had to take new power unit elements.

"Obviously if I would still have been in the title fight that failure and the start for this weekend would have been more painful," the Finn said.

"Everything's settled, I'll take it, it is what it is. I know the approach for Sunday and we need to make the most out of it. I'm sure we can still do something good from there.

"I accept it and take it as a challenge – at least we should get some good overtaking practice."

Next article
Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

Previous article

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

Next article

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
03:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
07:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
04:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
07:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
07:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams three teams for race manipulation at Homestead

2
Formula 1

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

1h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

13m
4
Formula 1

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

5
Formula 1

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle

55m

Latest videos

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Latest news

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi
F1

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle
F1

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake
F1

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message
F1

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

How Honda's redemption became Red Bull's relief
F1

How Honda's redemption became Red Bull's relief

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.