Hamilton: Mercedes has still made no progress with F1 car
Lewis Hamilton says his top five slot on the grid for Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix has come despite Mercedes making no progress with its car.
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown
As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems
Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing
Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start
OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition
Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate
OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise
Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.