Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

What Lewis Hamilton does next after retiring from F1

shares
comments
What Lewis Hamilton does next after retiring from F1
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 4:03 PM

Lewis Hamilton says the idea of staying with Mercedes beyond racing in Formula 1 and being more involved with its parent company Daimler is “quite attractive” to him.

Last weekend Hamilton clinched his sixth world title, all with Mercedes power, and his fifth with the Mercedes works team, which he joined in 2013.

However, he has worked with the manufacturer his entire F1 career, having made his debut in 2007 with then-works Mercedes outfit McLaren.

Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes runs to the end of 2020 but he has given strong indications he will stay in F1 beyond that date to sample the new 2021 regulations.

“Nothing is set in stone but I definitely am enjoying what I’m doing right now and I see no reason in stopping because I love what I do,” said Hamilton.

“When there’s a challenge, a whole massive change in the regulations, that’s a huge challenge for me as a driver to use my skills and the things I’ve learned over the years to help steer the team in the right direction to develop the fastest car and still develop consistencies and punch out performances.

“I don’t particularly see myself going anywhere else. I love being at Mercedes. I love being part of the brand and the history.

“The idea of staying with Mercedes – I’ve been with them since I was 13 years old, even beyond Formula 1 – and probably heavily involved within Daimler and beyond, is quite attractive. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Read Also:

Hamilton’s long-standing ties with Mercedes make him the manufacturer’s most successful driver of all time with 83 victories, 60 more than the next-highest (Nico Rosberg).

He also has more wins with the same engine manufacturer than any other driver, surpassing Michael Schumacher’s previous record with Ferrari.

Schumacher’s 72 wins with Ferrari means Hamilton is 10 victories behind in the all-time list of most wins with the same team, but if Hamilton can continue his form from the last six seasons he will overtake Schumacher by the end of 2020.

Asked by Motorsport.com about Hamilton continuing his ties with Mercedes once he stops racing, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said: “Lewis has been with Mercedes all his life, and we’ve had such a strong seven years, not only from a professional level but also a relationship level we grew together.

“This goes beyond the racing team, it goes into Daimler’s heart with the board.

“Mercedes is a great brand and Lewis Hamilton is a great brand and I don’t see any reason that if we are able to provide him a good car we will not be his main priority.

“Then going forward he has a few good years left in his career, I’m sure. And then we see which opportunities come up. That is certainly something which we will be very excited about.”

Next article
Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future

Previous article

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
FP1 Starts in
5 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
16:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
20:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
17:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
20:00
16:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
19:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Lewis Hamilton does next after retiring from F1

1h
2
MotoGP

Marquez outlines requests for 2020 Honda

3
Formula E

The ex-F1 driver finding his fifth new home in a year

4
Formula 1

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR penalizes Wallace after admission of intentional spin

9m

Latest videos

F1’s flawed financial model explained 04:46
Formula 1

F1’s flawed financial model explained

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021 09:42
Formula 1

The verdict on F1's plans for 2021

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship 02:59
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first F1 world championship

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating 09:16
Formula 1

Why Verstappen accused Ferrari of cheating

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Latest news

What Lewis Hamilton does next after retiring from F1
F1

What Lewis Hamilton does next after retiring from F1

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future
F1

Wolff vows to handle Bottas contracts "better" in future

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen
F1

Massa: Leclerc could win first title before Verstappen

Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution
F1

Miami GP thrown lifeline after mayor vetoes City Hall resolution

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul
F1

Renault needed reset after French GP "milestone" - Abiteboul

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.