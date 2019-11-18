Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards

shares
comments
FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards
By:
Nov 18, 2019, 12:32 PM

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was penalised by the FIA stewards for his clash with Alex Albon on the penultimate lap of the Brazilian GP after declining to take up an opportunity to defend himself.

Hamilton was summoned to the stewards after they decided to hear from both drivers, thus giving the world champion a chance to explain his views, rather than apply an instant penalty.

That decision meant that Hamilton went to the podium to celebrate his third place on the road, while Carlos Sainz – who ultimately picked up the position – missed the opportunity to do so.

The situation contrasted with the recent similar late-race incidents involving Daniil Kvyat in both the Mexican and the US GPs, when the Russian was penalised minutes after the flag, without his views being heard.

However, even before he was summoned, Hamilton had admitted culpability in the post-race top three TV interviews conducted on the grid by Rubens Barrichello.

Subsequently, despite being summoned, Hamilton did not appear in front of the stewards, and instead Mercedes sporting director Ron Meadows passed on the message that his driver had admitted he was at fault, in effect obliging the stewards to award a five-second penalty.

Read Also:

“They were going to do a post-race investigation,” said Masi. “So they did summons both drivers. But the team admitted to the breach.

“They came down and said, ‘you don't need to summons us, Lewis has admitted it', apparently from what Ron said, and that was it.

“There was an investigation, but you investigate, and you’ve got the team that comes down and says ‘we made a mistake’' it becomes a very simple investigation to the other side!”

Masi agreed that the stewards were in a difficult situation in that they wanted to give Hamilton a chance to state his case, given that a top three position was at stake, yet at the same time there was some urgency to get the right man in the podium with a quick decision.

"It's a catch-22," he said.

Next article
How Red Bull forced Mercedes into clumsiness

Previous article

How Red Bull forced Mercedes into clumsiness
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Alex Albon
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Sat 9 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
03:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
15:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
18:00
16:00
Post-race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:00
01:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
17:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

2
Formula 1

FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards

43m
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: Strategist's podium visit reward for "brave" call

3h
4
NASCAR Cup

Truex: "One mistake probably cost us a shot at it"

5
Formula 1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

Latest news

FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards
F1

FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards

How Red Bull forced Mercedes into clumsiness
F1

How Red Bull forced Mercedes into clumsiness

Red Bull: Strategist's podium visit reward for "brave" call
F1

Red Bull: Strategist's podium visit reward for "brave" call

Binotto: Leclerc and Vettel get on better than people think
F1

Binotto: Leclerc and Vettel get on better than people think

Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race
F1

Brazilian GP: The best images from Sunday’s race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.