Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Mercedes had ruled out two-stop strategy before race

shares
comments
Mercedes had ruled out two-stop strategy before race
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Aug 4, 2019, 5:44 PM

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes had actually ruled out the two-stop strategy "gamble" he used to overhaul Max Verstappen to win Formula 1's 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the race.

After Verstappen and Hamilton broke clear of the pack early in the Hungaroring event, Mercedes opted to extend Hamilton's first stint when Verstappen switched to hard rubber.

Hamilton stayed out for six laps and then used his newer rubber to quickly close in on the Red Bull before Mercedes pitted him again to switch to fresh mediums and a two-stopper.

The reigning world champion initially questioned the move as he had to close a 20-second gap in the race's final third, but he rapidly cut Verstappen's advantage as his rival lost performance on his aging hards and took the lead with a move around the outside of the first corner with four laps remaining.

"It will be interesting when we go back and talk about two-stop, because today this morning we talked about pit strategy and they said two-stop is not going to happen," Hamilton said in the post-race press conference.

"And even when we called to do a two-stop, I was like 'Jeez I don't know how this is going to work'.

"It felt like a big gamble for us, and at the time I felt like I had the pace on Max [on the hards].

"I don't know if he was backing off, but I felt like I may have [had] a few attempts at trying to pass him.

"But at some stage the tyres are going to go off, so I don't know how many attempts that would be. I really don't know how long I made those mediums go [at the end].

"I think it was just collectively a really bold, risky strategy call, and just doing the job at the end of the day.

"I had to do those laps to chew up the gap that he had on me - I think collectively as a team we did a really exceptional job."

Read Also:

Hamilton explained that he had to "put all doubt and all question marks out of my mind" to cut Verstappen's late-race advantage.

"[I just had to] do the best laps I could do, every single lap, with consistency and not dropping at any time whatsoever," he continued. "I had one of the more consistent period of laps that I think I've had.

"I don't know if he had traffic or whatever mistakes, but it looked like the gap started to drop down quite quickly and I think with four laps to go, five laps to go, I had four seconds ahead and I could see him in my sights, maybe struggling with his tyres.

"I was like 'OK, we've got a serious race on here' - and it felt like the steepest kind of wall to climb when I'd come out that far behind.

"But the team had relaxed faith that we'd do it - so I'm grateful for their hard work."

Next article
Verstappen: Hamilton push showed "how much margin" Mercedes has

Previous article

Verstappen: Hamilton push showed "how much margin" Mercedes has

Next article

Hulkenberg's Hungarian GP compromised by engine "safe mode"

Hulkenberg's Hungarian GP compromised by engine "safe mode"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.