Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Formula 1 / French GP News

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

By:

Lewis Hamilton says it would have been “pointless to defend any harder” against Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Formula 1 driver’s race-winning pass at the French Grand Prix.

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

Verstappen caught Hamilton on the penultimate lap of last weekend’s race at Paul Ricard, which the Mercedes driver had been leading for the previous 20 laps after Red Bull switched Verstappen to a two-stop strategy once he had regained the lead unexpectedly at the first round of pitstops.

After being waved past teammate Sergio Perez, Verstappen passed Valtteri Bottas for second place nine laps before he moved back into DRS range behind Hamilton.

As the pair ran down the Mistral Straight on lap 52 of 53, Hamilton moved to the middle of the track ahead of the Turn 8 first part of the chicane that divides the straight, but Verstappen then dived further to the inside to take retake the lead in a single passing attempt.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he could have defended harder against Verstappen in that sequence, Hamilton replied: “Firstly, there’s marbles on the inside, so I didn’t want to make my tyres any worse than they already were.

“He had the DRS open, so if he didn’t pass me there, he would have passed me the straight afterwards. It would have made zero difference and I just had no front end, so he would have got me either way. It was pointless to defend any harder.

“I think you saw what happened to Valtteri – just ended up going straight on. So, there was no point messing up the tyres anymore.”

Read Also:

Hamilton also said that had Mercedes opted to switch him to a two-stop strategy, as it did to win the 2021 Spanish GP at Barcelona nearly seven weeks ago, such a move “would potentially have done the job”.

He added: “But it was not on the cards at all for us, so we’ll do some analysis and try to figure out why.”

After climbing from his car in parc ferme once he had eventually finished 2.9s behind Verstappen, Hamilton had explained what he was thinking when Verstappen pitted for a second time.

“He was already quite far ahead so the only option I really had was to stay out,” he said. “Because again he was undercutting me [as Verstappen stopped one lap before Hamilton at what would be Mercedes’ sole round of pitstops], so he would come out ahead and I wouldn’t be able to get past as they were too quick on the straights.

“The only option was to stay out as long as possible and hope the tyres held together.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Previous article

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

23h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

1h
3
Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

2h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

2h
5
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

3h
Latest news
Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

1h
Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

2h
Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

2h
Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

2h
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

3h
Latest videos
France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis 14:39
Formula 1
2h

France GP Review | RedBull wins | Mercedes crisis

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP 04:47
Formula 1
3h

Juan Pablo Montoya on French GP

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments 00:52
Formula 1
7h

Formula 1: Red Bull baffled by Mercedes engine comments

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
21h

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Formula 1: Schumacher may need to 00:44
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Schumacher may need to "get his elbows out" in Mazepin fights

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? French GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

French Grand Prix driver ratings French GP Prime
Formula 1

French Grand Prix driver ratings

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes French GP Prime
Formula 1

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option" French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton says sticking to one-stop strategy was his "only option"

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward French GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
6h
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Assen MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Assen MotoGP

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Perez derailed Mercedes' F1 strategy and fastest lap bid

Latest news

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Defending harder against Verstappen was "pointless"

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: France F1 win disproves rear wing and tyre ‘accusations’

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains departure of ex-F1 team principal Roberts

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari discussing new F1 deal despite dropping Mission Winnow logos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.