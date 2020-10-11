Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Breaking news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

shares
comments
Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
By:

Toto Wolff says he "enjoyed" the fight between Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at the start of the Eifel Grand Prix, and had no concerns about contact.

Hamilton was able to briefly take the lead of the race from pole-sitter Bottas after making a better start from the grid, lunging up the inside at Turn 1 at the Nurburgring.

Hamilton ran a bit wide at the corner, forcing Bottas off track briefly, but the Finn was able to lunge back ahead after running across the kerb when rejoining the track, getting the inside line for Turn 2.

Hamilton said after the race that he was impressed by Bottas' move during their early fight, praising his teammate for doing an "amazing" job.

"I remember coming out of that corner thinking, 'good on you man. I'm impressed, that was good'," Hamilton said.

Read Also:

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts when seeing his drivers run so closely together in their battle, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff echoed Hamilton's praise for Bottas.

"I enjoyed the racing between the two of them, because I have never doubted that there would be any contact," Wolff said.

"These guys respect each other. They know very well what the boundaries within this team are.

"Lewis had braked a little bit late and had full lock, and that obviously pushed Valtteri wide, but Valtteri in his true style as a rally driver kept the foot down and deserved the position. I enjoyed that."

Bottas held the lead of the race until lap 13, when a lock-up allowed Hamilton to move ahead, and ultimately retired shortly after his first pit stop due to a suspected MGU-H issue.

Bottas called the fight with Hamilton "good fun".

"I think Lewis had the first jump from the start, a bit of a better getaway, so that allowed him to get to the inside of Turn 1," Bottas explained.

"I knew that the best thing for me would be to brake as late as I can and still try and stay on-track. I think he braked really late and then understeered wide.

"I wasn't going to give that position up easy, so I decided to go for it from outside. I'm glad I did get the position back for the second turn inside."

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Previous article

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Eifel GP
Teams Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ill Stroll unable to drive because “he couldn’t get off the toilet”

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Eifel GP: Hamilton matches Schumacher's wins record

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Latest news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

3h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals tattoo details after winning F1 podium bet

2h
3
MotoGP

Le Mans MotoGP: Petrucci wins wild wet race from Marquez

4
Formula 1

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

2h

Latest news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"
Formula 1

Sainz: Eifel GP was 60 laps of "suffering"

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win
Formula 1

Hamilton presented with Schumacher helmet after record win

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1
2h

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned 08:28
Formula 1

Why F1's Legendary 'Fan Car' Was Banned

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.