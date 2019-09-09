Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

shares
comments
Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy
By:
Sep 9, 2019, 1:16 PM

The title sponsorship agreement between the Haas Formula 1 team and Rich Energy has been terminated with immediate effect, with the team citing "a corporate restructuring process" at Rich as the impetus.

While the Rich Energy deal was the inspiration behind Haas' current black-and-gold livery, the latest decision will not impact the primary colour scheme of the VF-19, which now simply run without the branding of its now-former title sponsor.

The new energy drink company had come on board with Haas before the start of the year, having previously explored opportunities with other teams like Williams, Force India and McLaren.

But the nascent partnership between Rich and Haas was placed in doubt as early as July, when Rich Energy's then-CEO William Storey announced he had "terminated" the deal with the American F1 team due to "poor performance".

The deal was seemingly preserved by shareholders and Rich Energy's branding has remained on the VF-19 in the subsequent races, including last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

But with team boss Gunther Steiner confirming in late August that Rich would take a final decision on the contract before the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix, a statement from the American outfit has now confirmed an "amicable" end to the partnership.

"Haas F1 team and Rich Energy have amicably agreed to end their partnership together in the FIA Formula One World Championship with immediate effect," the statement read.

"While enjoying substantial brand recognition and significant exposure through its title partnership of Haas F1 Team in 2019, a corporate restructuring process at Rich Energy will see the need for a revised global strategy.

"Subsequently, Haas F1 Team and Rich Energy concluded a termination of the existing partnership was the best way forward for both parties.

"Haas F1 Team would like to express its thanks and best wishes to the stakeholders at Rich Energy."

Read Also:

Next article
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Previous article

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Next article

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Italian GP

Italian GP

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 6 Sep
06:30
11:00
FP2 Fri 6 Sep
10:30
15:00
FP3 Sat 7 Sep
07:30
12:00
QU Sat 7 Sep
10:30
15:00
Race Sun 8 Sep
10:40
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

44m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton only avoided Leclerc collision because of title race

3
Formula 1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

1h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen's Rosberg comments made Hamilton "crack up"

5
Formula 1

Tyre mistake capped "sh** weekend" for Raikkonen

3h

Latest videos

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Starting Grid for the Italian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Italian GP

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari 04:09
Formula 1

Colombo on Enzo Ferrari

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640 02:36
Formula 1

Piola's Top Cars: Ferrari 640

Belgian GP tech updates 02:13
Formula 1

Belgian GP tech updates

Latest news

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP
F1

Binotto explains why Leclerc was "forgiven" after Italian GP

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy
F1

Haas splits with F1 title sponsor Rich Energy

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings
F1

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Mercedes did not have right package for Spa/Monza - Wolff
F1

Mercedes did not have right package for Spa/Monza - Wolff

Tyre mistake capped "sh** weekend" for Raikkonen
F1

Tyre mistake capped "sh** weekend" for Raikkonen

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.