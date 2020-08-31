Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

shares
comments
Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
By:

Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner says he gets "no satisfaction" from fighting the Ferrari team for minor placings in the Belgian Grand Prix.

At Spa, Romain Grosjean finished 15th, just 3.9s behind Sebastian Vettel, and 1.8s behind Charles Leclerc, having ceded a spot to the Monegasque driver in the late stages of the race.

In the past, being that close to the works cars would be hugely encouraging for Maranello customer Haas, but Steiner says the circumstances give him no pleasure.

"Obviously you get a little bit of satisfaction out of it, at least you race something," he said.

"But to be honest, nobody is coming here to try to beat someone for 12th or 13th position. That's not why you come here.

"When you're out there on Sunday and you race someone you feel excited about it, but when you think about it, you're really doing something which is not very satisfying, beating somebody who is struggling as well in the moment.

"I don't get any satisfaction out of that."

Steiner said the speed deficit of the Ferrari-engined cars in Spa didn't come as a surprise.

"No, not really, over the last six races we knew roughly where we were. What we didn't exactly know was how big it will be. You saw how we were driven by. We experienced that feeling already last year, so we are a little bit used to it.

"You know how I feel, there is no new power coming, the car will stay the same as well. It will be a deja vu I guess in a week. I don't know Mugello too much, but I think it's less power sensitive. It will be fantastic.

"For sure Monza will be a big challenge. We know that, we go into it knowingly, and we just try to do our best the whole weekend just to get the best out of whatever we have got. That is what we need to do in this position."

Asked about prospects for the 2021 Ferrari power unit, Steiner said he had posed the same question himself.

"The clock is running, because this year we cannot do anything about the engine. I don't know exactly where they are for next year. I know that they are working on it, because you can imagine I ask that question every day, every hour.

"I don't have a definitive answer, and it's difficult to be the spokesperson for something you're not in control of.

"I just relay messages, they are working hard on it because they know it needs to be better. I think the only way to find it out will be when we go back on the track next year."

Related video

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order

Previous article

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle

Latest news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

2
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

3
Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

5
MotoGP

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

7m

Latest news

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa
Formula 1

Steiner felt "no satisfaction" fighting Ferrari at Spa

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order
Formula 1

How Renault is powering up through the F1 order

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium
Formula 1

The upgrades that helped Mercedes step it up in Belgium

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power
Formula 1

The 2019 “slump” behind Hamilton’s Belgian GP power

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Belgian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Belgian GP

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.