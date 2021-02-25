Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

By:

Haas has become the final Formula 1 team to announce its launch plans ahead of the 2021 season, setting a livery reveal date of 4 March.

shares
comments
Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

With launch season already in full swing and four of the 10 teams having already presented their updated cars ahead of the new season, Haas was the only outfit yet to announce any plans.

In a social media post across its channels on Thursday, the American team confirmed that it would be unveiling the livery of the new VF-21 car next week on 4 March.

Haas will be entering the 2021 season eager to bounce back from a difficult campaign last year that saw it finish ninth place in the constructors’ championship, scoring just three points.

The team has undergone a series of changes ahead of the new season, including the introduction of an all-new driver line-up following the exits of long-serving duo Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Formula 2 champion and Ferrari Driver Academy member Mick Schumacher will make his F1 debut with Haas this year. The German driver has already featured for the team in practice for the 2020 season finale in Abu Dhabi, as well as testing last year’s car at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Schumacher will be joined at the team by fellow rookie Nikita Mazepin.

Read Also:

Haas suffered with the underperforming Ferrari power unit throughout 2020, playing a part in limiting it to the ‘Class C’ fight along with Alfa Romeo and Williams.

Although Haas is eager to have made some steps forward for this year, team principal Gunther Steiner told Motorsport.com that he is treating 2021 as a transition year ahead of the new regulations for 2022.

“For sure the car needs to be better, because there is actually quite a big change in the aero rules for next year,” Steiner said.

“I don’t really know where that is going and how much the other [teams] have developed.

“It will be a tough year anyway next year, but I see it as a transition and we can live with that.

“We need to survive it and focus on 2022.”

Related video

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

Previous article

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

27min
2
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

18h
3
MotoGP

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

22h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

12h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

1h
Latest news
Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car
Formula 1

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

27m
Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

1h
Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

12h
British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

15h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes
Formula 1

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

17h
Latest videos
The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
20h

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing 02:01
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared 00:24
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo predicts "hectic" F1 pre-season testing

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

More from
Haas F1 Team
Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pietro Fittipaldi to continue as Haas F1’s test and reserve driver

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The sceptical mindset behind Haas F1's change of course

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
17h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

2021 Supercars Mount Panorama 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Mount Panorama 500 session times and preview

Latest news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas announces livery reveal date for VF-21 F1 car

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.