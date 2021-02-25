Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
192 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
216 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
283 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
290 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

By:

Formula 1 has prioritised the addition of a race in Africa to its future schedule, according to the executive charged with putting the calendar together.

shares
comments
Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

F1 global director of race promotion Chloe Targett-Adams, who deals with event organisers, said that continent is top of the current wish list for new events.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton has stressed that Africa is where he would like the sport to go next. Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone tried for many years to find a way to return to South Africa, which last hosted a round of the World Championship in 1993, and that desire has continued under Liberty Media’s management.

While South Africa remains the most likely venue there has also been interest from other countries, notably Morocco, which hosted a race in 1958.

“I completely agree with Lewis, Africa is a continent that we don't race in, and that is just wrong,” Targett-Adams told a Blackbook online seminar. “It's somewhere that we very much want, it's the priority. We've been in talks with possible options for a few years.

“And we're hoping that ultimately, we will be able to achieve a race there in the kind of near to mid-term. Alongside Africa the U.S. remains a clear strategic priority. We've got a great race in Austin now, where we looking forward to working with our promoter hopefully for some more years to come.

“But we're looking at a second race opportunity, a destination location, and looking to build up that U.S. race proposition. Equally Asia, we've made no secret of the fact that that also is a key priority.”

Read Also:

Targett-Adams insisted that F1 has not given up on the Vietnam GP. The inaugural Hanoi race was postponed last year after the pandemic hit, and it was left off the 2021 schedule after a local political scandal.

“Vietnam is an incredibly exciting race location for F1,” she said. “Hugely young demographic in the country, vibrant business sector, somewhere we're very, very excited to race.

“And 2020 was to be the first race, with an amazing circuit built in the outskirts of Hanoi. And then, totally understandably, no one wants to launch a first race in the middle of a pandemic. We’re working through some localised issues with some change in government going on as well, so we just decided and agreed with our promoter, Vingroup, that 2021 just wasn't the right timing for that.

“So we continue to work through with them, and longer term, we'd obviously still relish the opportunity to have a race in in Vietnam. So we're hoping we'll get there eventually.”

Targett-Adams conceded that the main problem was finding room on the calendar for new and established events.

“We're a global series, we're fortunate that there's a lot of interest," she added. "Equally, there are limited spaces on the calendar. So that's when we look at, without wanting to leave any of the cornerstones of the calendar behind or longer-term relationships, how do we manage that opportunity of bringing on these new locations and being able to reach fans in those areas?

“Which is where the kind of alternation of existing circuits becomes quite an interesting concept. And working through that Africa, U.S. and Asia is where we're wanting to target in terms of new races, at this moment in time.”

Related video

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

Previous article

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

10h
2
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

16h
3
MotoGP

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

20h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

25min
5
Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

16h
Latest news
Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

25m
Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

10h
British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

14h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes
Formula 1

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

15h
AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

16h
Latest videos
The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
18h

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
23h

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing 02:01
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Sergio Perez's First Drive With Red Bull Racing

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared 00:24
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Alfa Romeo C41 and Alfa Romeo C39 Compared

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why AlphaTauri is raving about its under-the-radar rookie
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why AlphaTauri is raving about its under-the-radar rookie

Alesi and Arnoux to race 1974 Ferrari F1 at Monaco
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alesi and Arnoux to race 1974 Ferrari F1 at Monaco

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Kvyat's challenge to stay in F1 is only half-done

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
15h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri unveils new nose for 2021 F1 car in Imola run

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

BWT stays on as Aston Martin F1 team sponsor

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull's 2021 F1 car is more than just new stickers

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Latest news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's new RB16B has 'good potential' says Perez

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP boss "cautiously optimistic" over fans return

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.