Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash

shares
comments
Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 5:51 PM

Romain Grosjean says he didn’t want to "touch" his Haas Formula 1 team’s most recent aero package any more, with his engineers still at a loss to explain what caused his practice crash at the United States Grand Prix.

The Frenchman suffered a high-speed accident in second practice in Austin after the back end of his car got away from him in the twisty first section of the track.

But even after a night of analysis by the team, Haas has been unable to pinpoint why the test of the aero spec that was first introduced at Hockenheim suddenly resulted in a dramatic loss of rear downforce.

“We tried an update package and it’s got big issue in high speed corners, and basically I lost the car for no reason,” said Grosjean after qualifying 15th. 

“It’s just the rear downforce decided to go and they can’t explain. They said this package we don’t touch it any more.

“So obviously then [for FP3] you revert to FP1 [settings] and then we had problems with the rear wing. I said to the guys, ‘the car doesn’t feel the same as it was in FP1’, and then they could see on the data that we had problems with the rear wing.

“So we had to change the rear wing and not take the risk, and I had to run a very heavy rear wing in terms of drag. It was about half a second on the straight compared to Kevin [Magnussen]. And making up half a second in the corners is pretty tricky.”

As well as the rear wing choice hurting his form in qualifying, Grosjean is fearful about what impact it will have in the race.

“I’m like slower by 15kph compared to the competitors, so I’m a sitting duck,” he said. “It’s not great.

“We’ve had a fair bit of issues in the weekend and just all in all it is a long season. 

"It’s hard to keep your head up and you know, you’re in your own race and there is nothing you can do and you’re bloody slow on the straight. It’s painful.”

Next article
FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020

Previous article

FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

2
Formula 1

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

3
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

4
Formula 1

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash

28m
5
Formula 1

Vettel slams "major BS" restriction on helmet changes

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

Latest news

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash
F1

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash

FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020
F1

FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020

Hamilton "not looking to pull out miracles" in Austin
F1

Hamilton "not looking to pull out miracles" in Austin

Verstappen: Qualifying shows Red Bull has rediscovered form
F1

Verstappen: Qualifying shows Red Bull has rediscovered form

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at
F1

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.