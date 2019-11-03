Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020

shares
comments
FIA to review weighbridge offence penalty for 2020
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 4:56 PM

The FIA is considering a change for 2020 to the missed weight check regulation that will forc Sergio Perez to start the United States Grand Prix from the pitlane.

The standard procedure is that if a team realises that its driver has missed the red light at pit entry and pushes the car back without working on it, a reprimand is issued.

However, if the car has been worked on, the stewards have no alternative but to hand out a pitlane start, which was the case with Perez.

Read Also:

Article 29 of the FIA sporting regulations states: "A reprimand will be imposed on any driver who fails to stop when signalled to do so, provided the car is then brought back to the FIA garage without delay and that the FIA technical delegate is satisfied the car has been brought back in exactly the same condition it was in when it was driven into the pits.

"Any driver who fails to stop when asked to do so, and then fails to bring the car back to the FIA garage, or if work is carried out on the car before it is returned to the FIA garage, will be required to start the race from the pitlane."

Pierre Gasly received a similar penalty to Perez in Azerbaijan earlier this year, while other recent examples include Carlos Sainz in Monaco in 2015, and Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain in 2016.

The FIA has acknowledged that the discrepancy between a reprimand and pitlane start is huge, at least for free practice offences – although in the case of Sainz the offence was in qualifying, which is considered a more serious breach.

After the Gasly incident, teams and the FIA discussed downgrading the penalty to a reprimand for free practice – the only exception would be if bad weather cancelled qualifying and the grid had to be formed from an earlier practice session.

That approach looks set to be considered for 2020.

In the case of Perez at the end of FP2, the Mexican missed the red light, was told "weighbridge" by his engineer, and stopped in the fast lane and asked what he should do.

The full pit crew was waiting for him for a standard end of session tyre change, and the pitwall knew that such a change would constitute working on the car. Perez was told to drive around the pit crew, but he misheard and went into his box.

Due to a miscommunication, the crew changed his tyres, before the mistake was realised and the originals were replaced. However, that was considered working on the car.

In their judgement, the stewards tacitly admitted that the penalty was a harsh one, noting: "The penalty imposed is a mandatory penalty specified under the Formula One Sporting Regulations and the Stewards note that they have no discretion to impose an alternative penalty."

Next article
Hamilton "not looking to pull out miracles" in Austin

Previous article

Hamilton "not looking to pull out miracles" in Austin

Next article

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash

Grosjean didn't want to "touch" Haas upgrade after crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 Nov
Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU
Sat 2 Nov
Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race
Sun 3 Nov
Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

2
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

4
World Superbike

Honda reveals new WSBK model, confirms Haslam

5
Formula 1

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

2h

Latest videos

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship 07:01
Formula 1

The pivotal moments in Lewis Hamilton's sixth F1 world championship

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

Latest news

Raikkonen: I might as well be last if I'm 11th
F1

Raikkonen: I might as well be last if I'm 11th

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge
F1

Red Bull hails Albon's "phenomenal" Austin charge

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty
F1

Racing Point: "Justice prevailed" with Kvyat penalty

Hamilton battled mental "demons" during tough '19
F1

Hamilton battled mental "demons" during tough '19

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres
F1

Formula 1 could abandon Pirelli's 2020 tyres

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.