F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

The start of the race was delayed due to a rain storm, and Sergio Perez didn't even make it that far after crashing as he drove to the grid.

Following two attempts behind the safety car, the race was red-flagged after the minimum of two laps required to make the result official. As the race clock ran down to under 30 minutes remaining, race director Michael Masi eventually made the call that the event would not restart.

Half points were awarded as 75% of the race distance wasn’t achieved, the first time that's happened since Malaysia 2009.

2021 Belgian Grand Prix race results

How the Belgian Grand Prix unfolded

After a delayed start and a handful of formation laps behind the safety car, the race start sequence was suspended for several hours as rain continued to fall. During this time, Red Bull had the time to rebuild Perez’s car, but he had to start from the pitlane and this cost him his seventh-place finish as he was classified last.

Due to a small break in the rainfall, the race was started behind the safety car with an hour on the clock, but weather conditions remained soaking wet. After two and a half laps, the race was red-flagged as the rain intensified once more, which made the race official for half points.

The race order was declared as Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Vettel, Gasly, Ocon (who inherited the position Perez gave up), Leclerc, Latifi and Sainz.

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix fastest laps

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix tyre history