Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
287 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
301 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

shares
comments
Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll
Jan 29, 2020, 9:26 AM

Pierre Gasly has what it takes to win a place back at Red Bull and become "great" again in Formula 1, reckons the energy drink company's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

Despite Red Bull having moved Gasly to Toro Rosso after a disappointing first half to last season, the way in which the Frenchman recovered and took a sensational podium finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix left the team and Marko deeply impressed.

"It was a blossoming that was incredible," said Marko in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. "There, you can see what psychology is all about.

"If I would say now that I had expected this, it would be a complete lie. In contrast to [Daniil] Kvyat [who was moved to Toro Rosso in 2016], Gasly has risen again. Thank God for him and for us.

"I think he will have learned his lessons from these six months at Red Bull. I think that he can become a great man in the future."

Read Also:

Red Bull always insisted that it moved Gasly to Toro Rosso because it felt it needed to ease the pressure on him and help him regain his confidence.

"I have to fight against the word 'demotion'," explained Marko. "We're talking about Formula 1: how many thousands of drivers dream and work to get into Formula 1?

"And now one goes from an F1 team that competes at the top to a team that drives in the midfield. He's still making money and he's still in the premier class. I would say that this is an opening of new opportunities and not a demotion."

Asked if Gasly understood that at the time of his move, Marko said: "Gasly didn't see it that way in the first moment, but now he sees it differently. And this is a phenomenon that is unbelievable.

"Pierre got into the Toro Rosso and immediately became the Gasly we had signed him up to be.

"The only reason why this happened to him in such a way, that he could bring all his strengths to bear in Toro Rosso, was that the Toro Rosso was easier to drive and the pressure was naturally lower.

"But I think the blame is also partly on Pierre, who came to Red Bull and was only looking at comparing himself [to Max Verstappen]. He didn't see anyone else in the entire field.

"He should have accepted that Max was faster and worked his way slowly, but he tried in his technique and all the other areas to see some shortcomings. But unfortunately that went completely wrong."

Next article
How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness

Previous article

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness

58m
2
Formula 1

The unseen side of F1 life that must not be ignored

3
Formula 1

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

31m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

5
FIA F3

Red Bull Junior Team finalises 2020 roster

Latest videos

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator 03:19
Formula 1

Behind 2009's double-diffuser dominator

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79 03:51
Formula 1

Chapman's black and gold legend: The Lotus 79

The teams that need to improve in 2020 08:54
Formula 1

The teams that need to improve in 2020

Looking back on the Williams FW14B 03:17
Formula 1

Looking back on the Williams FW14B

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview 33:51
Formula 1

ASI 2020: Full Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again
F1

Red Bull backs Gasly to become "great" again

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness
F1

How Alonso plans to exploit Hamilton’s untested F1 weakness

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy
F1

How Giorgio Piola revisited Senna’s great F1 legacy

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”
F1

Norris opens up on McLaren: “The team's confidence is back”

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car
F1

Mercedes completes fire-up of 2020 F1 car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.