Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
01 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Breaking news

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change

shares
comments
Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change
By:

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team is under investigation by the FIA stewards in Turkey after changing its mind on fitting a new Honda power unit overnight in Pierre Gasly's car.

If the team is found to have broken the parc ferme rules a possible outcome could be a pitlane start.

Gasly initially qualified 15th, although he gained two places when McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were both penalised.

It’s understood that for tactical reasons the team decided to undertake a complete change of PU elements and start at the back of the grid.

Such a change would give Gasly enough elements to get through the rest of the season without a further grid penalty.

The team requested the change on Saturday evening following qualifying - just after the Sainz penalty was announced but before that of Norris was confirmed - and permission was granted by technical delegate Jo Bauer.

Under parc ferme rules usually changes are only allowed if the team can demonstrate that there is a technical issue, and that any replacement parts are of the same spec. However it’s generally understood that doesn’t apply to PU elements.

Work began in the garage on Saturday evening. However, on Sunday morning the team told Bauer that it didn’t want to change the PU after all. After apparently reviewing race strategies it decided that it wasn’t worth sacrificing Gasly's 13th place.

Intriguingly Bauer has pointed out to the stewards that this suggests that the request for a change was not due to a “physical issue” but “strategic reasons.”

He also stressed the fact that the rear was off the car meant that the FIA could not confirm that other changes had not been made.

In his report Bauer said: “Yesterday the Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda team requested to change all PU elements on car number 10 for new ones. This request was approved at 18:55 on 14 September [sic] 2020, following a written request from the team concerned, this being in accordance with Article 34.2 of the 2020 F1 Sporting Regulations.

“The team started to take the car apart and the car was on high stands over night due to the work already carried out (gearbox removed, ICE removed, radiators removed etc.). This morning the team has withdrawn the request which allows an assumption that the change was requested for strategic reasons and not for physical ones.

“More importantly the car was already disassembled to a stage where it is impossible for the scrutineers and the other supervision means in place to guarantee that no modification to the car has been carried to any component by disassembling and refitting the original items.

“For the above mentioned reasons I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Read Also:

Related video

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Previous article

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Next article

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Latest news

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

1d
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

15h
3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

3h
4
Formula 1

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change

1h
5
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

15h

Latest news

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit
Formula 1

Norris expects chaotic race start on low-grip Istanbul circuit

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole
Formula 1

Stroll: "Big ask" to win Turkish GP after shock pole

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change
Formula 1

Gasly under threat of pitlane start as FIA investigates aborted PU change

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15h

Starting Grid for the Turkish Grand Prix

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
Nov 13, 2020

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.