Gasly feels he can drive more "naturally" at Toro Rosso

Gasly has admitted that it was taking him time to adjust to a different car after making the switch before the Belgian GP, where he nevertheless scored points first time out with ninth.

In Singapore, the Frenchman had a strong weekend, finishing eighth having run in second place behind Antonio Giovinazzi for several laps after the leading group pitted.

"I didn't really manage to drive the way I would have liked before and now I just feel like I can do more what I feel, which is something natural for me," he said.

"Especially with the work we're doing with the engineers and the whole team. After one race there are things to improve, after the second there are always things to improve but I feel like we making a step every weekend.

"Also myself in the car, I get a better feeling and I get the car more or less where I want during the weekend. So I'm happy with the step we made during these last few weeks, hopefully we can just keep going for the next couple of races.

"These kinds of Sundays as really the Sundays I enjoy because even though it's a difficult track to overtake on I had some nice battles and we managed to recover a couple of positions even if the race didn't really come towards us with the first safety car.

"We just pushed and the car felt good and we managed to pass a couple of cars to get this eighth place."

Gasly says he is not paying too much attention to the inevitable comparisons with teammate Daniil Kvyat.

"It is not something I want to focus [on] so much, because I know on my side, I know my performance will just keep improving, with more weekends and once I get the feeling that OK, I know 100 percent when I do this with the car this will happen, and this and that.

"So I think I am going to become a bit more consistent. I think we are pretty happy with the level, and the directions we are going with the team, so they are really helping me in that aspect, but of course yes, your first rival is always your team mate, and that is the first comparison. So no, it is always good to beat him."

He insisted that he isn't distracted by a suggestion from Red Bull's Helmut Marko that he's in the frame for a return to Red Bull if he performs.

"To be fair, I think, I stopped reading and looking at all the talks, because there are so many, and I need to focus on my job with the team.

"I think at the moment, as I said, I am pretty happy with the way it goes, with the performance we are showing, so we'll see what they'll do. I am happy with Toro Rosso, and I just need to perform as much as I can for this team, and we'll see what they decide in the future.

"I am focusing on becoming a better athlete, becoming a better driver, a more experienced, improving what I can affect on my side to be more complete driver, and that's where my focus is."