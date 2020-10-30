Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "surprised" he wasn't considered for Red Bull return

shares
comments
Gasly "surprised" he wasn't considered for Red Bull return
By:
Co-author: Christian Nimmervoll

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly is “surprised” not to have been considered for a return to Red Bull’s senior Formula 1 team for 2021 following his Monza win, but insists he is “not disappointed”. 

It was announced earlier this week that Gasly will remain with AlphaTauri for a second consecutive season in 2021 – he also raced with the team for five races in 2017 and all season in 2018 before his promotion to Red Bull for what turned about to be a difficult half season with the team alongside Max Verstappen. 

After Gasly won the chaotic Italian Grand Prix last month, he said he was ready for a Red Bull return – after he had become just the second driver in AlphaTauri’s history, as Toro Rosso and before that Minardi, to have won an F1 race – following Sebastian Vettel’s triumph in the 2008 Monza race. 

When asked by Motorsport.com if he was disappointed not to have been promoted back to Red Bull for next season, Gasly said: “I’m not disappointed, I will say I’m just surprised.  

“In 14 years, Seb won a race with Toro Rosso, I’m the only other driver who won race. Seb got promoted to Red Bull and won four titles with the team.  So I’m just surprised I was not really considered.  

“I’ve had two podiums with Toro Rosso, I think this season is going alright and on my side the only thing I can do is try and put some strong performances to give to me opportunities in the future.  

“It’s the only thing I can do. Everything is sorted, I don’t really want to think about this any more – I need to perform as much as I can for AlphaTauri – I’m happy to be here and I’m just focused on this weekend and trying to get the best result I can here."

Read Also:

Regarding suggestions that something in his past was behind the decision not to bring him back to Red Bull, Gasly said: “I don’t know”. 

When asked if Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had explained the decision-making process behind the decision to keep him at AlphaTauri, Gasly said: “They have their strategy.  

“It’s up to them. If you want a better answer, it’s better to ask them straightaway.  

“But, from my side, it’s been made clear to me I will continue already since quite a while with this team.  

“And I’m not disappointed, I think we’re performing on a great level, I’m able to show my potential, I’m able to show my speed, my skills.  

“I’m 24-years-old – obviously my goal is to fight at the front and one day to fight for a championship, but at the moment I just need to perform and do the best job I can in the team I am [in].  

“I’m not disappointed I’m really happy to continue with AlphaTauri for another year. I’ll keep doing my very best for this team.” 

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Russell to stay on at Williams after "confusion" over future

Stroll says Imola GP2 test "a useful experience"

Stroll says Imola GP2 test "a useful experience"
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Pierre Gasly
Teams Red Bull Racing , AlphaTauri
Author Alex Kalinauckas

