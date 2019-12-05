Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

shares
comments
F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing
By:
Dec 5, 2019, 7:34 AM

Formula 1 teams will not be allowed to hide their cars from fans and rival teams during winter testing, following a rule change agreed by the FIA.

Although F1’s regulations force teams to keep cars on display at grand prix weekends, there have previously been no such restrictions at testing.

That means teams, eager to keep their tech developments secret from rivals, have put covers on car parts or kept them completely hidden behind screens during the pre-season build-up.

But at a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council, it was agreed that a rule change be introduced that prevents teams from hiding their cars.

A statement from the governing body said that the FIA had approved: “Wording to prevent teams from covering their cars during winter testing, in order to make these events more appealing to the media and fans.”

Other changes approved by the FIA including rules regarding the sampling and testing of fuel at events to ensure they comply with reference declarations.

The FIA has also confirmed the appointment of three standard suppliers from 2021. BBS will provide wheel rims, Magneti Marelli will deliver fuel primer pumps and Bosch will supply the high pressure fuel pump and piping.

The new rules mean that the same restrictions team have at F1 events will be in place during the time of track running at the tests.

The rules state that: “no screen, cover or other obstruction which in any way obscures any part of a car will be allowed at any time in the paddock, garages, pit lane or grid, unless it is clear any such covers are needed solely for mechanical reasons.”

There are also specific bans on:

* Engine, gearbox or radiator covers whilst engines are being changed or moved around the garage.

* Covers over spare wings when they are on a stand in the pit lane not being used.

* Parts such as (but not limited to) spare floors, fuel rigs or tool trolleys may not be used as an obstruction.

Some covers are allowed including transparent tool trays, rear wing covers to protect mechanics firing up the car, tyre blankets and covers when it is raining.

Next article
F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Previous article

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Next article

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

1h
2
Formula 1

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

1h
3
Formula 1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

4
Formula 1

Ferrari lost 2019 battle in 2018, says Binotto

5
Formula 1

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Latest videos

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Latest news

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020
F1

Physical chequered flag will end F1 races again in 2020

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing
F1

F1 teams no longer allowed to hide cars in testing

F1 2020 driver and team lineups
F1

F1 2020 driver and team lineups

Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing
F1

Red Bull has faith in FIA over F1 engine policing

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes
F1

Russell tops F1 test for Mercedes, Leclerc crashes

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.