Gallery: Black and gold liveries in F1

Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T Renault
Nigel Mansell, Lotus 91
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR5 Ford
Mario Andretti in the new Lotus 79
Jacky Ickx, Lotus, Ronnie Peterson, Lotus
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72E Ford
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, waits in the pits
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Dave Walker, Lotus 72D Ford, leads Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford, celebrates victory as he takes the chequered flag
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Lotus mechanics around Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72D Ford, Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D Ford
Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
Jacky Ickx, Lotus 76 Ford
Ronnie Peterson waits in his Lotus 72E Ford, overseen by Colin Chapman
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 72E Ford
Michel Leclere, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford, leads Alan Jones, Surtees TS19 Ford
Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05
Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
Jacky Ickx, Wolf-Williams FW05 Ford
Mario Andretti, Lotus 77 Ford
A pair of JPS liveried Piper Navajo Chieftains owned by Colin Chapman, Lotus Team Owner sit on the runway at Silverstone
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1
Jody Scheckter, Wolf WR1 Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, and Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, lead the field at the start
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 79 Ford, waits in the pits
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79 Ford, leads from teammate Ronnie Peterson and Niki Lauda, Brabham BT46 Alfa Romeo, at the start, as Riccardo Patrese, Arrows FA1 Ford, runs wide on to the grass
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
World Champion Mario Andretti, Lotus 79
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 87 Ford
Derek Daly, March 811-Ford Cosworth
Keke Rosberg, Wolf-Cosworth
James Hunt, Wolf WR7 Ford
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 97T Renault
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T-Renault celebrates 1st position with Team Manager Peter Warr in parc ferme, portrait
Elio de Angelis, Lotus 95T Renault
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6
Johnny Dumfries, Lotus 98T-Renault
Ayrton Senna, Lotus 98T sends the sparks flying as he climbs Eau Rouge
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 crashed out of the race after contact with Sebastien Buemi, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR6
Nick Heidfeld, Lotus Renault GP R31 retires with a fire and explosion
Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E20
Kimi Raikkonen, Lotus E21 Renault returns to the pits
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Team Lotus' John Player Special livery is one of the more recognisable colour schemes in the history of Formula 1, and was replicated by Haas last year. With help from our friends at Motorsport Images, we've compiled a selection of popular black and gold liveries in grand prix racing.
