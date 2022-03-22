Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Foxtel extends Formula 1 rights deal in Australia

The Foxtel Group has signed a new long-term deal as the TV rights holder for Formula 1 in Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Foxtel extends Formula 1 rights deal in Australia
Listen to this article

The pay TV provider will continue as the near-exclusive broadcaster of Formula 1 in Australia for the foreseeable future thanks to the new deal.

That will include live coverage of every session of the season split across Fox Sports and streaming service Kayo, with every race to be shown in 4K UHD.

The only race that Foxtel has to share with a free-to-air provider is the Australian Grand Prix, which is on Australia's anti-siphoning list.

The new deal will also see the F1TV app integrated into Foxtel set top boxes in what is an Australian-first initiative.

That will be available to Foxtel subscribers free of charge from early 2023 onwards.

Locking in the Formula 1 rights is a critical move for Foxtel as it looks to stave off a challenge to its 'Home of Motorsport' tag by streaming service Stan Sports.

Stan has aggressively targeted a number of motorsport properties in recent months, signing deals with the likes of the SpeedSeries, the World Rally Championship, the World Endurance Championship and IndyCar.

However Foxtel continues to have the big three for Aussie motorsport fans – Formula 1, MotoGP and Supercars.

“This new partnership with Formula 1 takes our coverage to the next level for fans and together with Supercars and MotoGP, confirms Foxtel and Kayo as the home of the very best in Australian and international motorsport," said Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany.

“Australian fans are embracing F1 like never before with F1 delivering the fastest audience growth of any sport across Foxtel and Kayo.

"Kayo, in particular, has absolutely super- charged audience growth with younger audiences and each Grand Prix now regularly sees in excess of 200,000 fans streaming on Kayo. This is a very exciting moment for us ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend.

“It’s a great story for Foxtel too. Every race in 4K UHD is incredible, and integrating the F1TV app onto Foxtel set top boxes offers subscribers even more access to all the F1 action they love, all in one place.”

Ian Holmes, Formula 1's Director of Media Rights and Content Creation, welcomed the new deal off the back of strong viewing numbers in Australia in recent seasons.

“We’re delighted to be extending and expanding our partnership with the Foxtel Group so that our fans in Australia can continue to enjoy comprehensive Formula 1 coverage, and the integration of the F1TV app for subscribers will provide even more access to the sport than ever before," he said.

"Foxtel are a great partner for Formula 1, as we share the same passion to innovate and deliver spectacular racing to our fanbase.

"F1 is exciting and dramatic, and it’s fantastic that our sport continues to grow thanks to an incredible 2021 season and dedicated, top-quality broadcasting.

"Fans are becoming increasingly engaged with F1 and such audience growth, in particular among younger fans, shows that the appetite for Formula 1 in Australia is huge. This is not just a testament to the thrilling nature of Formula 1 as a sport, but also a result of the Foxtel Group’s efforts in delivering that excitement to viewers.

"We look forward to seeing such dedicated coverage continue and cannot wait for the highly anticipated return of Formula 1 to Australia ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.”

