F1 2019
Albon completes F1 entry list by confirming new number
Formula 1 rookie Alexander Albon has put the final piece of next year's entry list puzzle in place by revealed his race number for 2019.
Toro Rosso racer Albon will use the number 23, which he confirmed on Twitter was because it’s half of Valentino Rossi’s famous 46 that he raced with in karting.
Albon, 22, who finished third in F2 in 2018, will also use the Twitter hashtag #AA23. As a Rossi fan, Albon raced with the seven-time MotoGP champion’s #46 in karting, and won the 2006 British Super 1 title in Honda Cadets in a kart decorated in stickers of Rossi’s ‘The Doctor’ nickname and signage.
Confirmation of Albon’s number came late, having only been named as Toro Rosso’s second driver after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale. He had to extricate himself from a contract to race for the Nissan e.dams team in Formula E this season.
He is still yet to sample an F1 car for the first time as he did not drive for Toro Rosso in the post-Abu Dhabi test, but was present with the team at the Yas Marina circuit. Albon has also been to Toro Rosso’s Faenza headquarters, having completed his first factory visit last week.
Last week, fellow rookie Lando Norris revealed that he too had considered using Rossi’s number, but that he feared he’d look like a copycat for doing so.
The full F1 2019 entry list is as follows…
|No.
|Driver
|Company
|Team
|Chassis
|Engine
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SPA
|Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SPA
|Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull
|Honda
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Limited
|Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault Sport Racing Limited
|Renault F1 Team
|Renault
|Renault
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault Sport Racing Limited
|Renault F1 Team
|Renault
|Renault
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Formula LLC
|Rich Energy Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Formula LLC
|Rich Energy Haas F1 Team
|Haas
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren F1 Team
|McLaren
|Renault
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Racing Limited
|McLaren F1 Team
|McLaren
|Renault
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point UK Limited
|Racing Point F1 Team
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point UK Limited
|Racing Point F1 Team
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Sauber Motorsport AG
|Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA
|Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA
|Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda
|Scuderia Toro Rosso
|Honda
|63
|George Russell
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|Williams Racing
|Williams
|Mercedes
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited
|Williams Racing
|Williams
|Mercedes
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Alexander Albon
|Teams
|Toro Rosso Shop Now
|Author
|Charles Bradley