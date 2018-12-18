Sign in
Main News
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon completes F1 entry list by confirming new number

Albon completes F1 entry list by confirming new number
Charles Bradley
By: Charles Bradley
Dec 18, 2018, 7:40 PM

Formula 1 rookie Alexander Albon has put the final piece of next year's entry list puzzle in place by revealed his race number for 2019.

Toro Rosso racer Albon will use the number 23, which he confirmed on Twitter was because it’s half of Valentino Rossi’s famous 46 that he raced with in karting.

Albon, 22, who finished third in F2 in 2018, will also use the Twitter hashtag #AA23. As a Rossi fan, Albon raced with the seven-time MotoGP champion’s #46 in karting, and won the 2006 British Super 1 title in Honda Cadets in a kart decorated in stickers of Rossi’s ‘The Doctor’ nickname and signage.

 

Confirmation of Albon’s number came late, having only been named as Toro Rosso’s second driver after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale. He had to extricate himself from a contract to race for the Nissan e.dams team in Formula E this season.

He is still yet to sample an F1 car for the first time as he did not drive for Toro Rosso in the post-Abu Dhabi test, but was present with the team at the Yas Marina circuit. Albon has also been to Toro Rosso’s Faenza headquarters, having completed his first factory visit last week.

Last week, fellow rookie Lando Norris revealed that he too had considered using Rossi’s number, but that he feared he’d look like a copycat for doing so.

The full F1 2019 entry list is as follows…

No. Driver Company Team Chassis Engine
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes
77  Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Mercedes Mercedes
5  Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari SPA  Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari Ferrari
16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari SPA  Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari Ferrari
10  Pierre Gasly Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Honda
33  Max Verstappen  Red Bull Racing Limited Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull Honda
3  Daniel Ricciardo  Renault Sport Racing Limited Renault F1 Team Renault Renault
27  Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Sport Racing Limited Renault F1 Team Renault Renault
8  Romain Grosjean Haas Formula LLC Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas Ferrari 
20   Kevin Magnussen  Haas Formula LLC Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Haas  Ferrari 
55   Carlos Sainz  McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team  McLaren  Renault 
 Lando Norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team  McLaren  Renault 
11   Sergio Perez Racing Point UK Limited Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point Mercedes 
18   Lance Stroll  Racing Point UK Limited Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point Mercedes 
 Kimi Raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber  Ferrari 
99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Sauber  Ferrari 
26   Daniil Kvyat Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA  Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda  Scuderia Toro Rosso  Honda 
23   Alexander Albon  Scuderia Toro Rosso SPA  Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda  Scuderia Toro Rosso  Honda
63   George Russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams Mercedes 
88  Poland Robert Kubica Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Williams  Mercedes 
About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alexander Albon
Teams Toro Rosso
Author Charles Bradley

