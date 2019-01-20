The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

F1 2019
As part of a restructuring of Formula 1’s finances from the start of 2013, the FIA has calculated its entry fee for teams based on the number of points scored in the previous season.
Each year the price increases based on the US Consumer Price Index, and it means for 2019 all teams have to pay a basic entry fee of $546,133, and then an extra amount depending on where they finished last year.
The constructors’ champion (Mercedes) has to pay $6553 per point scored, while all the other teams pay $5459 per point.
When Mercedes enjoyed a hugely dominant 2016 season, it was left facing a bill of more than $5.25 million for entry to the following campaign.
Ironically, Ferrari’s resurgence has meant that Mercedes’ points scoring has not been so rampant over the last two seasons – bringing its payment down. Even so, Mercedes has to pay more than $4.8 million in total for its 2019 entry – with five teams paying more than $1 million.
Here is a full run down of the 2019 entry fees, and how they compare to last year.
Mercedes:
- 2019 fee: $4,838,348
- 2018 fee: $4,653,720
Ferrari:
- 2019 fee: $3,663,222
- 2018 fee: $3,210,170
Red Bull:
- 2019 fee: $2,833,454
- 2018 fee: $2,415,376
Renault:
- 2019 fee: $1,212,131
- 2018 fee: $810,305
Haas:
- 2019 fee: $1,053,820
- 2018 fee: $758,695
McLaren:
- 2019 fee: $884,591
- 2018 fee: $670,958
Racing Point*:
- 2019 fee: $830,001
- 2018 fee: $1,481,235
Sauber:
- 2019 fee: $808,165
- 2018 fee: $541,933
Toro Rosso:
- 2019 fee: $726,280
- 2018 fee: $789,661
Williams:
- 2019 fee: $584,346
- 2018 fee: $944,491
