The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
1h ago

As part of a restructuring of Formula 1’s finances from the start of 2013, the FIA has calculated its entry fee for teams based on the number of points scored in the previous season.

Each year the price increases based on the US Consumer Price Index, and it means for 2019 all teams have to pay a basic entry fee of $546,133, and then an extra amount depending on where they finished last year.

The constructors’ champion (Mercedes) has to pay $6553 per point scored, while all the other teams pay $5459 per point.

When Mercedes enjoyed a hugely dominant 2016 season, it was left facing a bill of more than $5.25 million for entry to the following campaign.

Ironically, Ferrari’s resurgence has meant that Mercedes’ points scoring has not been so rampant over the last two seasons – bringing its payment down. Even so, Mercedes has to pay more than $4.8 million in total for its 2019 entry – with five teams paying more than $1 million.

Here is a full run down of the 2019 entry fees, and how they compare to last year.

Mercedes:

Mercedes:
1/10

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

  • 2019 fee: $4,838,348
  • 2018 fee: $4,653,720

Ferrari:

Ferrari:
2/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

  • 2019 fee: $3,663,222
  • 2018 fee: $3,210,170

Red Bull:

Red Bull:
3/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

  • 2019 fee: $2,833,454
  • 2018 fee: $2,415,376

Renault:

Renault:
4/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

  • 2019 fee: $1,212,131
  • 2018 fee: $810,305

Haas:

Haas:
5/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

  • 2019 fee: $1,053,820
  • 2018 fee: $758,695

McLaren:

McLaren:
6/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

  • 2019 fee: $884,591
  • 2018 fee: $670,958

Racing Point*:

Racing Point*:
7/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

  • 2019 fee: $830,001
  • 2018 fee: $1,481,235

* Based on calculation of the team entry that began from the Belgian GP

Sauber:

Sauber:
8/10

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

  • 2019 fee: $808,165
  • 2018 fee: $541,933

Toro Rosso:

Toro Rosso:
9/10

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

  • 2019 fee: $726,280
  • 2018 fee: $789,661

Williams:

Williams:
10/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

  • 2019 fee: $584,346
  • 2018 fee: $944,491

 

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Sauber, McLaren, Toro Rosso, Williams, Renault F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, Racing Point Force India
Author Jonathan Noble

