The true cost of F1: 2019 entry fees revealed in full

Each year the price increases based on the US Consumer Price Index, and it means for 2019 all teams have to pay a basic entry fee of $546,133, and then an extra amount depending on where they finished last year.

The constructors’ champion (Mercedes) has to pay $6553 per point scored, while all the other teams pay $5459 per point.

When Mercedes enjoyed a hugely dominant 2016 season, it was left facing a bill of more than $5.25 million for entry to the following campaign.

Ironically, Ferrari’s resurgence has meant that Mercedes’ points scoring has not been so rampant over the last two seasons – bringing its payment down. Even so, Mercedes has to pay more than $4.8 million in total for its 2019 entry – with five teams paying more than $1 million.

Here is a full run down of the 2019 entry fees, and how they compare to last year.