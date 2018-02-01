Formula 1 announces new schedule for 2018 races

Formula 1 chiefs have confirmed that there will be a shake-up of the weekend schedule this year, as predicted by Motorsport.com last week, with many European races now starting at 3.10pm.

As Liberty sets about its overhaul of grand prix racing, it has announced the biggest shake-up in the F1 schedule for years.

As reported last week, the entire weekend's timetable for European races is being shifted back in a bid to help attract a larger television audience.

Furthermore, the races will now start 10 minutes past the hour to allow broadcasters to better incorporate the pre-race build-up if their programming starts on the hour.

A statement issued by F1 said: "Some broadcasters usually go on air precisely on the hour, hence missing the tension and emotion that characterize the minutes before the start of each grand prix.

"Thanks to this change, television viewers will be brought closer to the teams and the drivers and fully enjoy the spectacle offered just before the red lights go out."

The French GP will also start at 4.10pm to avoid a clash with the World Cup group game between England and Panama.

F1 added: "Other minor adjustments have been made in order to avoid clashes with other major sports events like the FIFA World Cup, to allow for differing sunset times, and to attract a wider attendance to promoters' events."

2018 F1 schedule

Event FP1 FP2 FP3 Qualifying Race Australia 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 Bahrain 14:00-15:30 18:00-19:30 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:10 China 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 Azerbaijan 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 16:10 Spain 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Monaco * 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Canada 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 France 12:00-13:30 16:00-17:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:10 Austria 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Great Britain 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 11:00-12:00 14:00-15:00 14:10 Germany 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Hungary 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Belgium 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Italy 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Singapore 16:30-18:00 20:30-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:10 Russia 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 Japan 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 14:10 United States 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 13:10 Mexico 10:00-11:30 14:00-15:30 10:00-11:00 13:00-14:00 13:10 Brazil 11:00-12:30 15:00-16:30 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:10 Abu Dhabi 13:00-14:30 17:00-18:30 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:10

* FP1 on Thursday