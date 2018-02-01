Global
Formula 1 Breaking news

Formula 1 announces new schedule for 2018 races

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
01/02/2018 02:56

Formula 1 chiefs have confirmed that there will be a shake-up of the weekend schedule this year, as predicted by Motorsport.com last week, with many European races now starting at 3.10pm.

As Liberty sets about its overhaul of grand prix racing, it has announced the biggest shake-up in the F1 schedule for years.

As reported last week, the entire weekend's timetable for European races is being shifted back in a bid to help attract a larger television audience.

Furthermore, the races will now start 10 minutes past the hour to allow broadcasters to better incorporate the pre-race build-up if their programming starts on the hour.

A statement issued by F1 said: "Some broadcasters usually go on air precisely on the hour, hence missing the tension and emotion that characterize the minutes before the start of each grand prix.

"Thanks to this change, television viewers will be brought closer to the teams and the drivers and fully enjoy the spectacle offered just before the red lights go out."

The French GP will also start at 4.10pm to avoid a clash with the World Cup group game between England and Panama.

F1 added: "Other minor adjustments have been made in order to avoid clashes with other major sports events like the FIFA World Cup, to allow for differing sunset times, and to attract a wider attendance to promoters' events."

2018 F1 schedule

Event

FP1

FP2

FP3

Qualifying

Race

Australia

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

Bahrain

14:00-15:30

18:00-19:30

15:00-16-00

18:00-19:00

18:10

China

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

Azerbaijan

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

16:10

Spain

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Monaco *

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Canada

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

France

12:00-13:30

16:00-17:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

16:10

Austria

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Great Britain

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

11:00-12:00

14:00-15:00

14:10

Germany

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Hungary

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Belgium

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Italy

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Singapore

16:30-18:00

20:30-22:00

18:00-19:00

21:00-22:00

20:10

Russia

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

Japan

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

14:10

United States

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

13:00-14:00

16:00-17:00

13:10

Mexico

10:00-11:30

14:00-15:30

10:00-11:00

13:00-14:00

13:10

Brazil

11:00-12:30

15:00-16:30

12:00-13:00

15:00-16:00

15:10

Abu Dhabi

13:00-14:30

17:00-18:30

14:00-15:00

17:00-18:00

17:10

* FP1 on Thursday

