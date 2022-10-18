Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development Next / How brake designs could explain Red Bull/Ferrari F1 tyre differences
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race

The Mexican GP organisers have revealed the full entry for the Legends Cup support race, which features a dozen former Champ Car and IndyCar drivers.

Adam Cooper
By:
Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
Listen to this article

The race is intended to celebrate the Champ Car events that ran at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track between 2002 and 2007.

The drivers will use equally prepared 500hp V8-powered cars that usually take part in the Gran Turismo Mexico Series.

The entry is led by five Mexican drivers who raced during the Champ Car era, namely Adrian Fernandez, Mario Dominguez, Michel Jourdain Jr, Roberto Gonzalez and Luis Diaz. The last named only made two series starts, but both were in his home race.

The local stars will be joined by Paul Tracy, Mark Blundell, Alex Tagliani, Oriol Servia, Max Papis, Bruno Junqueira and Casey Mears.

Papis, Blundell and Mears didn't actually compete in the Mexico City Champ Car race. Papis didn't run a full season in 2002 and 2003, while Blundell and Mears had left the series before the inaugural event.

The Mexico City race was a popular stop on the Champ Car schedule before being dropped in 2008 after the merger with IndyCar.

The only past winner in the Legends Cup field is Tracy, who triumphed in 2003, although Junqueira was on pole the previous year.

Mexico Champ Car, 2007.

Mexico Champ Car, 2007.

Photo by: LAT Photographic

Other Mexico City winners were Sebastian Bourdais (2004, 2006 and 2007), Kenny Brack (2002) and Justin Wilson (2005).

"Before hosting F1 in Mexico, we used to promote the Champ Car World Series at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and it was as big as F1 these days," said Mexican GP general director Federico Gonzalez.

"Being able to reunite all these legends together for a one-time only event here in Mexico is a huge privilege for us and for the Mexican fans. We are sure the Freightliner Legends Cup will be a successful event during this year´s race.

"It will be a very special event to bring together great drivers who gave us unforgettable moments in the past."

The last time a similar event was held at the track was in 1989, when Michel Jourdain Sr promoted a race called the Nations Challenge, a one-off forerunner of A1 GP featuring Chrysler stock cars and drivers representing their countries.

It featured a mixed bag of visiting drivers including Derek Bell, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Gianni Morbidelli, Frank Biela, Jim Richards, John Andretti and Wilson and Christian Fittipaldi.

Tickets
shares
comments
Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Previous article

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Next article

How brake designs could explain Red Bull/Ferrari F1 tyre differences

How brake designs could explain Red Bull/Ferrari F1 tyre differences
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Gasly believes it was the "right time" to leave Red Bull F1 camp for Alpine
Formula 1

Gasly believes it was the "right time" to leave Red Bull F1 camp for Alpine

Steiner: Haas F1 needs to stabilise current ‘bumpy road’ of form
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas F1 needs to stabilise current ‘bumpy road’ of form

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ty Dillon on move to Spire Motorsports: "Best is yet to come"

Ty Dillon has embarked in another turn in his NASCAR Cup Series career, this time joining Spire Motorsports as teammate to Corey LaJoie for the 2023 season.

Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Josh Berry to remain with JR Motorsports for 2023 Xfinity season

In an expected move, Josh Berry will remain with JR Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Magnussen Sr and Jr to share a Ferrari in Gulf 12 Hours
GT GT

Magnussen Sr and Jr to share a Ferrari in Gulf 12 Hours

Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen and sportscar racing star Jan Magnussen will share a car for only the second time in the Gulf 12 Hours this year.

Sainz had to "completely change" F1 driving style to get on top of 2022 Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz had to "completely change" F1 driving style to get on top of 2022 Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he has had to "completely" change his driving style to get on top of the characteristics of Ferrari's current Formula 1 car.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Prime

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.